Two drones crashed in Jordan, one injuring a 12-year-old girl in the eastern Azraq District and the other causing property damage in northern Amman, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said.
In the first incident, a drone came down earlier on Thursday in northern Amman near a commercial area, damaging a civilian vehicle and a bus stop shelter, but causing no injuries, the PSD said in a statement.
Later, another drone crashed in Azraq District, wounding a 12-year-old girl and damaging three houses and two vehicles, it added.
Security and military agencies have launched investigations into both incidents.
The crashes follow a series of reports the PSD has received since Friday of falling objects believed to be remnants of Iranian missiles.
On Saturday, five people were injured when one such object struck a house in the northern city of Irbid, according to local media.
The incidents come amid escalating regional tensions following Israel’s launch of large-scale airstrikes targeting Iranian positions beginning on Friday.
In response to the widening conflict, Jordan has closed its airspace multiple times and intercepted aerial objects over its territory, emphasising that the Kingdom would not serve as a “battlefield” for any party.
The PSD urged the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching suspicious debris, warning of potential dangers.
(Xinhua/NAN)
