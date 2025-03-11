Russian President Vladimir Putin was briefed on Ukraine’s overnight drone attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
He added that the Russian armed forces did great job repelling the attack.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Russian air defence systems had shot down and intercepted 337 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) over the country’s territory overnight.
Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the largest attack of Ukrainian drones on Moscow had been repelled.
Russian Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said that a total of 18 people were injured, including three children, and two people were killed as a result of the attack.
“Naturally, the commander-in-chief was reported about it.
“The Kiev regime does not abandon the practice of strikes, it is important to note, the Kiev regime is hitting social facilities, residential houses.
“Our military and our air defence forces did a very good job. Let us hope that they will continue to do so,” Mr Peskov told reporters.
(RIA/NAN)
