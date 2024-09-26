Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Such conditions include “if the enemy, using conventional weapons, poses a critical threat” to Russia’s sovereignty, Mr Putin said at a Security Council meeting on nuclear deterrence.

At the meeting, Mr Putin called for updating the foundations of Russia’s state policy on nuclear deterrence, adding that it must be adapted to the current realities.

Mr Putin noted that aggression against Russia by any non-nuclear state, but with the participation or support of a nuclear state, is proposed to be considered as a joint attack on the country.

He added that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons upon receiving reliable information about the massive launch of aerospace attack weapons.

This would include strategic or tactical aircraft, cruise missiles, drones, hypersonic and other aircraft across Russia’s border, he said.

Mr Putin noted that all clarifications on the current deterrence policy are carefully calibrated and proportionate to modern military threats and risks against Russia.

The country has also taken a “highly responsible” approach to the use of nuclear forces.

(Xinhua/NAN)

