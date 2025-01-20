US President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday told his supporters that he wants Chinese-owned short-form video app TikTok to be at least 50 per cent owned by US investors.

On the eve of his swearing-in, Mr Trump told a rally in Washington that he would allow the app to continue operating in the US, “but let the United States of America own 50 per cent of TikTok.”

“TikTok is worth nothing, zero without an approval,” to operate, Mr Trump said.

“If you do approve, they’re worth like a trillion dollars, they’re worth some crazy number.

“I’m approving on behalf of the United States, so they’ll have a partner, the United States, and they’ll have a lot of bidders and the United States will do what we call a joint venture,” Mr Trump added.

The popular app blocked access for US-based users for about 12 hours on Sunday.

READ ALSO: TikTok restores services in US

This was due to a new US law mandating TikTok either be sold by its current Chinese owners, ByteDance, or else be banned in the country, was set to come into force.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The app came back online after Mr Trump, who is set to take office on Monday, said that he would issue an executive order reinstating the platform in the US.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

