One name generating buzz lately is Fido. With his viral anthem ‘Joy is Coming,’ Fido isn’t just making music; he’s giving people hope and serving resilience on a beat.

But who is Fido? How did the 27-year-old singer transform into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about music stars in less than a year?

Fido, 27, was born in Matogun, Ogun State, and grew up with his single mother. He started in his local church choir, where he developed both vocal skills and a deep passion for music. Fido dreamed big despite his small-town upbringing.

Inspired by Nigerian music icons like Olamide and Kizz Daniel and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, he pursued music with determination. In 2019, he joined the Pefti Film Institute, gaining skills in music production that helped him craft his unique Afro-fusion sound—a blend of Afrobeats, trap, R&B, and dancehall.

Fido, an independent artiste, shared the origin of his stage name in a November 2024 Beat FM interview. He said, “In secondary school, my math teacher, Mr Snappy, called me Fido after Fido Dido, the 7UP character. I was so slim back then, but now I’m eating properly,” he said humorously.

The 27-year-old music star is a true chameleon in the industry, describing himself as versatile. “I switch between rap, R&B, and Amapiano—it all depends on my mood.” Reflecting on his early days, he shared, “I used to run an event centre business with my mum back in Matogun, Ogun State.”

Fido’s rise began in August 2024 with his debut single, ‘Awolowo,’ produced by Iyke Elvis. With over 22,000 Shazams and extensive airplay, the track became an instant hit. Speaking about its process, he revealed in an October 2024 Glitch Africa interview that he recorded Awolowo in 2022 but felt 2024 was the right time to release it. ‘‘Awolowo is a piece of who I am. My name is Awosika, and it matches perfectly with Awolowo,” he explained. Rooted in the iconic Awolowo Road in Ikoyi, the track symbolises youth and escapism.

Joy is Coming

In December 2024, he dropped ‘Joy is Coming,’ which became an anthem of hope and resilience. The song, inspired by Fido’s personal experiences and challenges, went viral, especially on TikTok, where influencers used it in their videos.

This organic buzz propelled it to No. 1 on Apple Music Nigeria’s Top 100 and No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Afrobeats Chart.

It has garnered over 1.5 million views on YouTube, and celebrities like Funke Akindele and Davido joined the wave by vibing to the song, further boosting its popularity. The song gained more buzz when Kizz Daniel jumped on the remix.

Fido reflected on its impact: “This song reflects the challenges I’ve faced and the optimism I’ve held onto. It’s amazing to see how it resonates with people.” Fido independently manages his career and continues to grow his fanbase, “OSHA FC,” with his relatable lyrics and authentic sound.

Whether through the escapism in ‘Awolowo’ or the hope in ‘Joy is Coming,’ Fido’s music tells stories that connect deeply with his audience.

