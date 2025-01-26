The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged the international community to support the move for a sustainable solution to ending attacks by rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in the country.

The ministry, in a statement by the Office of the Media Directorate, Sudanese Embassy on Saturday, called for collective action to ensure stability in the Sahel region.

It decried attacks by the rebel RSF militia on the Al-Shawak power station in Gedaref State, Eastern Sudan and Gedaref water station, urging the international community to intervene to end all forms of terrorism.

“In a new crime reflecting desperation, frustration and following series of military defeats it has suffered in the hands of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and supporting forces, the Janjaweed RSF militia launched a drone attack.

“The rebel militia attacked the Al-Shawak power station in Gedaref State, Eastern Sudan, as well as on the Gedaref water station.

“This terrorist attacks have caused power outage in the states of Kassala and Gedaref, two of the largest food-producing states in Sudan, which also hosts large numbers of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) due to the war.

“Also, as are refugees from neigbouring countries; additionally the water supply services in Gedaref were severely affected.”

It explained that the rebel militia had allegedly attacked and killed civilians in Al-Gezira State in recent times, while urging for collaborative support from the community.

“At the same time, the terrorist militia adamantly continues attack on defenseless civilians; in the past two days it killed 20 civilians from AlKhairan area in the Al-Hasaheesa locality, Gezira State.

“On Friday, it targeted the livestock market in south of El Fasher with long-range heavy artillery, resulting in the deaths of civilians.

“The terrorist militia also attacked a civilian convoy ferrying thousands of people between the towns of Tawila and Kabkabiya, North Darfur, under the protection of forces from the movements of Abdel Wahid Nour and Al-Taher Hajar.

“The RSF militia killed around 120 people, mostly civilians with the killings being ethnically motivated.”

The ministry further stated that the RSF militia had bombed the Sultan Ali Dina museum in El Fasher and caused extensive destruction in confirmation of intent to target the entire Sudanese state, people, national institutions, infrastructure and cultural landmarks.

“The recurrence of these terrorist crimes within such a short period is further evidence that the RSF militia represents the worst category of terrorist troupe in the region.

“It combines acts of terrorism, genocide, crimes against humanity and war. It is no longer enough to condemn these crimes.

“The international community must take effective actions against the terrorist militia, its sponsors and those who provide it with weapons, mercenaries or shelter for its leaders and members,” the ministry stated.

(NAN)

