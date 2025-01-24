Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has granted automatic employment to 16 nursing graduates from Sudan International University. On Thursday, Mr Lawal presented the Zamfara nursing graduates with their certificates from Sudan International University at the Government House in Gusau.

A statement by the spokesperson of the governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that 66 students, sponsored by the Zamfara State Government, were evacuated from Sudan in 2023 due to the ongoing conflict in the country. The statement pointed out that 16 of the 66 evacuated students were nursing students who were unable to take their final examinations before the war began.

“In September 2023, Governor Dauda Lawal took a compassionate step to assist the 66 Zamfara students evacuated from Sudan. On the governor’s directives, the Zamfara Commissioner for Education liaised with the Sudanese University management to conduct exams for the 16 final year students, which was held in Nigeria. The Sudan International University has sent the certificate of all the 16 nursing students who passed the examination, which was presented to them by the governor.”

During the certificate presentation, Governor Lawal encouraged the graduates to serve as good ambassadors for Zamfara and to participate in the government’s mission to rescue the state. “A state of emergency has been declared in education by my administration, addressing the critical situation in Zamfara state. We are currently making notable strides and will persist in investing substantial resources in education as it forms the foundation of an improved society.

“The commissioner had explained what we experienced leading up to your graduation. We are proud of you. We are constructing and rehabilitating hospitals all over the state, but that is not the case. You can’t build structures without the requisite workforce, so you came at the right time.

“You have pursued a field with significant benefits, nursing, and as a result, you will all be granted automatic employment with the Zamfara State Government. The Head of Service will officially confirm your employment in the Zamfara Civil Service. Congratulations,” Governor Lawal declared.

