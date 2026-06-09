The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has said the President Bola Tinubu administration may consider retaliatory measures against South Africa.

The measures will be in response to South Africa’s complacency and apathetic response to violent xenophobic attacks that have made several parts of South Africa volatile for Nigerians and other African foreigners, she said.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the South African government was “not doing enough” to address the decades-long xenophobia.

“This is a situation that we are considering, but it is up to our legislature,” she said. “It is a decision that has to be taken at the highest level of government, but it’s not off the table.”

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The minister said Nigeria was “unhappy” with South Africa.

The newest wave of xenophobic violence resulted in the death of two Nigerians— Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew. The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg reported in April that the victims were attacked and beaten by officials of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in Port Elizabeth.

Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu said Nigerians in the country are continually victimised despite the significant sacrifices Nigeria made for South Africa in the past; a remark referencing Nigeria’s role in the struggle against apartheid in South Africa between the 1960s and 1990s. The era saw Nigeria provide financial, military, diplomatic and humanitarian support to the country.

“Nigeria has sacrificed much for the South African struggle for independence. Nigeria sacrificed quite a lot, committed funds, committed resources to aid South Africa,” she said.

The minister also described the claim by the South African government that the violence is only directed at illegal immigrants as false.

She said many Nigerians with valid legal status in the country are victims of the growing violence. Their shops, homes, and businesses have been looted or destroyed, she said.

“That is absolutely untrue,” she said of the claim that only illegal immigrants are targeted. “Citizens are being harassed. Citizens, their properties are being looted. Criminal actions are perpetuated on our citizens,” she categorically stated.

Her statement comes days after the Nigerian police warned citizens against retaliatory attacks on South African interests in Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES also reports that the Nigerian government is set to repatriate around 1,000 Nigerians from South Africa.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, disclosed on Monday that the government plans to deploy aircraft to bring the evacuees back to Nigeria after the ongoing verification exercise is completed. The state will also cover the cost of their return flight.

The repatriation of the Nigerians, previously scheduled for Monday, was postponed to Wednesday due to “unforeseen logistical considerations.” However, the screening timeline was also extended to accommodate more Nigerians.

On this, Mrs Odumegwu-Ojukwu said preparation for the exercise remains on course, and that citizens imperilled by the violence “will have the chance of getting on this aircraft to be brought back to their country.”