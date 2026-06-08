At least 39 elderly residents of Magamin Diddi village in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State remain in captivity after a reconciliation meeting with a notorious bandit leader failed, Daily Trust has reported.

The victims were among a 50-member committee from the community that reportedly travelled to meet a bandit kingpin known as Jammo, who operates from the Muntsira Forest area of the local government area.

The chairperson of Maradun Local Government, Bello Dosara, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying the community members organised the meeting without the approval of the state government.

Mr Dosara said Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration does not support reconciliation efforts with armed groups and was unaware of the community’s plans.

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“We are against reconciliation with the bandits and Governor Dauda Lawal never supported that, but unknown to us the people chose to go on with it,” he was quoted as saying.

According to him, Jammo had earlier restricted residents’ access to local markets, prompting the council to provide weekly security escorts for villagers travelling to and from the area.

Mr Dosara expressed surprise that community members chose to engage directly with the bandit leader despite the security arrangements.

He said 11 members of the delegation were later released, while the remaining 39 are still being held.

“He released some to brief the people on what happened,” the council chairman said.

Demand for ransom

Also speaking to Daily Trust, the councillor representing Magami/Faru Ward, Bello Husseini, linked the incident to recent clashes between the bandit group and Zamfara’s community security outfit, popularly known as Askarawa.

Mr Husseini said security operatives had earlier killed two of Jammo’s lieutenants and recovered their weapons.

He added that the bandits later carried out a retaliatory attack during the Ramadan period, killing two members of the vigilante group and seizing their rifles.

According to the councillor, Jammo later sought reconciliation after one of his associates was killed during a military operation in Kandare village.

The community subsequently constituted a 50-member committee to meet him despite the government’s position against negotiations with bandits.

Mr Husseini said the bandit leader allegedly betrayed the delegation upon arrival and took them hostage, releasing only 11 members.

He further alleged that Jammo is demanding N24 million in exchange for three rifles earlier recovered from his group.

“We are against any form of reconciliation because they are not trustworthy,” he said, according to Daily Trust.

Calls for military action

The council chairman and the ward councillor urged security agencies to intensify operations in Dajin Natsira forest, which they described as a major stronghold for armed groups in the area.

They argued that sustained military action in the forest could significantly improve security across several local government areas, including Talata Mafara, Bakura, Anka, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Maru and Bungudu.

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The officials also appealed to Governor Lawal and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, to support efforts to restore security in the affected communities.

Mr Husseini described Jammo as a dominant figure within the Dajin Natsira axis, an area comprising several settlements, including Bayan Ruwa, Kwargwaro, Aljumma Fulani, Gidan Dawa and Kyetare.