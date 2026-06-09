The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Damilola Sonayon-James, a party leader and development professional, as the running mate to its governorship candidate, Obafemi Hamzat, for the 2027 governorship election.

This was announced in a statement signed by the Lagos APC chairperson, Cornelius Ojelabi, who said Ms Sonayon-James emerged after extensive consultations and a selection process involving party stalwarts across the state.

According to the party, the 41-year-old deputy governorship nominee was chosen based on her leadership credentials, grassroots appeal, loyalty to the APC and capacity to contribute to governance in Lagos.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled a Badagry Princess, Hon. Damilola Sonayon-James, as its Deputy Governorship Candidate for the February 2027 General Election.

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“The Princess, who currently serves as state Deputy Woman Leader of APC, will run alongside Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who recently emerged the party’s Governorship candidate for the election,” the statement read.

Mr Ojelabi said the Hamzat-Sonayon-James ticket combines experience, innovation and grassroots engagement, adding that the party is positioning itself to continue its development agenda in the state.

He urged Lagos residents to support the APC in the 2027 election, arguing that the party remains committed to continuity, economic growth and inclusive governance.

Profile of the running mate

The APC described Ms Sonayon-James as a governance and development professional with more than 15 years of experience in public policy, institutional development, sustainability and community engagement.

The 41-year-old currently serves as the Lagos APC Deputy State Woman Leader. The party said she had also previously worked as Supervisor for Agriculture and Social Services in Badagry West Local Council Development Area, where she oversaw initiatives focused on agriculture, youth development, women empowerment and social welfare.

According to the statement, she has remained active in political mobilisation and advocacy programmes across Lagos, particularly among women and young people.

“Beyond public office, she has remained actively involved in grassroots political mobilisation, women leadership development, youth empowerment, and community advocacy across Lagos State.

“Her dedication to service and her close connection with the people have earned her widespread admiration, particularly among women and young people, many of whom affectionately refer to her as “Sisi Eko of APC”.

“Her emergence as Deputy Governorship Candidate further reinforces the APC’s commitment to inclusive leadership, youth participation, women representation, and the continued advancement of Lagos State as Africa’s leading a intre of innovation, opportunity, and sustainable development,” the statement read.

Political significance

The announcement provides the clearest indication yet of the APC’s preparations for the 2027 governorship race in Lagos, one of Nigeria’s most politically strategic states.

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Mr Hamzat, who currently serves as deputy governor, recently emerged as the party’s governorship candidate following an internal selection process.

His choice of a female running mate from Badagry is likely to be interpreted as an effort to broaden the ticket’s appeal across different demographic and geographical constituencies in the state.

Lagos has remained under the control of the APC and its predecessor political platforms since Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999. The state is widely regarded as the political stronghold of President Bola Tinubu, who previously served as its governor between 1999 and 2007.

The 2027 governorship election will determine the successor to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who will complete his second and final term in office in May 2027. Political activities within the ruling party have intensified in recent months as aspirants and party stalwarts position themselves ahead of the contest.