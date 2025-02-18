Russia has expressed its readiness to support Iran in addressing issues related to its nuclear programme, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who spoke to Iranian news agency IRNA on Tuesday.
Mr Peskov emphasised that Moscow views its strong relationship with Iran as highly significant and aims to strengthen cooperation across all areas.
“Iran support includes providing assistance in dealing with important matters like the nuclear programme,” Mr Peskov said.
He further noted that diplomatic efforts remain the preferred method for resolving international concerns regarding Iran’s nuclear activities, provided all parties involved show the necessary political will.
In 2015, a nuclear deal was reached between Iran and the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France, offering Iran sanctions relief in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear program.
However, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.
In retaliation, Iran began gradually reducing its nuclear commitments, including uranium enrichment.
(RIA/NAN)
