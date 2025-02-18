Nigerian soldiers have rescued 59 kidnapped persons from terrorists’ dens in southern Kaduna State.

The victims were rescued on the same day but in different operations.

On 15 February, soldiers taking part in the ongoing Operation Fansan Yanma (OPFY) in Chikun, Kajuru and Kachia axes freed 50 kidnapped victims, comprising 22 males, 25 females and three children.

According to a situation report (sitrep) of the operations seen by PREMIUM TIMES, a joint team from 1 Division and ONSA received the victims after they were rescued from the terrorists who abducted them.

“The victims were initially taken to NPF Kaduna State Command Clinic before subsequently being conveyed to 1 DMSH for medical evaluation and care,” the statement partly read.

Later that same day, military operatives rescued another nine kidnapped victims — two males, five females and two minors.

The military operatives around Rijani received the victims and administered first aid treatment to them before moving them to 1 DMSH for medical attention.

Among the female victims, two had a serious medical issue. One of them, a pregnant woman, had a miscarriage, and the other sustained a gunshot injury on her leg.

“Upon arrival at the hospital, the victims were thoroughly examined, and two critical medical cases were identified; one involving a woman who had a pregnancy miscarriage, which required urgent medical intervention and another concerning a victim with an infected wound on her right leg who is also currently receiving special attention,” the report read further.

The document said the victims were being cared for before they are handed over to the Kaduna State Government for reintegration into their communities.

Terrorists and the security situation in Kaduna

Kaduna, which borders banditry-ravaged Zamfara and Niger states, has witnessed violent attacks by bandits and other groups like Ansaru.

Although southern Kaduna still suffers terror activities, normalcy has been restored to other places like Birnin Gwari following a peace deal between the state government and various bandit groups.

“The ongoing kinetic operation in Southern Kaduna forests has indeed put the criminals on the back foot,” the report continued, adding the development had led to the release of kidnap victims.

“It further underscores the effectiveness of coordinated military and inter-agency efforts. The operations would be intensified to preempt further kidnappings and other sundry criminal activities in the area,” it added.

