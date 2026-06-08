A year ago, few football fans outside northern Nigeria had heard of Zadok Yohanna.

Today, the teenager from Bauchi State is one of the most sought-after young footballers in Europe after securing a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal reportedly worth £21.5 million.

From former Senate President Bukola Saraki to thousands of other football fans across Nigeria, Yohanna’s inspirational rise has flooded social media timelines.

Beyond the inspirational nature of his story, the transfer is remarkable for several other reasons. Reports indicate that the deal surpassed the highest fee ever paid for a player from Sweden’s top division, underlining just how highly the teenager is rated.

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From the dusty football grounds of northern Nigeria to the bright lights of the Premier League, Yohanna’s journey embodies many life lessons, including sacrifice, resilience and perseverance.

From Bauchi to Kaduna

Born in Bauchi State on 29 June 2007, Yohanna’s football journey began like that of many young Nigerian boys dreaming of a better future through sport.

His life changed when a friend of Ikon Allah Academy owner Ali Mohammed spotted him in Bauchi and recommended him to the Kaduna-based football academy.

With his family’s consent, Yohanna moved from Bauchi to Kaduna to pursue his football dreams under the guidance of Mr Mohammed.

In an interview with Sports Intel, the academy founder described the teenager’s development and the close relationship they built over the years.

“Like Zadok Yohana is a wonderful child. He stayed with me with my family; from the age of 12, he was living with me with my family, feeding, clothing, taking care of the hospital, everything.”

For Yohanna, Ikon Allah Academy became much more than a football school. It became a home.

According to those familiar with the academy, the institution prides itself on operating like a family, providing guidance, mentorship and support to young players far from home.

The Ikon Allah Academy process

The road to success was far from easy.

Reflecting on the academy’s growth and the sacrifices made to help young players pursue their dreams, Mr Mohammed said the early years were tough. He recalled travelling with players in a small eight-seater bus that often carried almost twice its capacity.

Academy officials also travelled with the players and stayed with them during trips. Despite the difficulties, he said the academy has come a long way, adding that staying focused on a clear goal was the key to its progress.

The academy’s track record speaks for itself.

Among its graduates are Super Eagles and Sevilla winger Chidera Ejuke, as well as Flying Eagles players Isaac Ayuma and Joshua John.

Now, Yohanna has emerged as its latest success story.

Rejection before recognition

Yohanna’s road to Europe was far from smooth. After impressing a Swedish scout during a scouting programme in Kaduna in April 2024, he was recommended to a FIFA-licensed agent. However, his progress stalled months later when another scout assessed him in Abuja and decided he was not yet ready for the next level.

Rather than be discouraged by the setback, Yohanna stayed focused, continued working hard, and eventually earned the career-changing opportunity. Before eventually moving to Sweden, Yohanna had unsuccessful trials with Nigeria’s U-17 team in 2023 and the U-20 side in 2025.

His fortunes changed when AIK scout Herish Sadi watched him during an Ikon Allah Academy scouting programme.

The Swedish scout was immediately convinced.

“I was really impressed when I watched him play as a number 10 and on the wing. There were a lot of scouts there, and we had to move fast.

I called AIK’s CEO and said, “How would a hundred million Krona (10 million Euros) feel?” You need to close this deal right away. If he doesn’t turn out well, fire me. Fire me without compensation, I said.

I negotiated with the president and managers there. I actually closed the deal that same evening, and he officially became an AIK player,” he told Fotbollskanalen podcast

In 2025, AIK Stockholm completed the signing of the Nigerian teenager.

It proved to be one of the most important transfers in the club’s recent history.

Instant hit in Sweden

What followed was one of the most impressive breakthrough seasons by a young African player in Europe.

Despite arriving in a new country, culture and football environment, Yohanna adapted quickly and forced his way into the first team.

His pace, dribbling ability and fearlessness in attack quickly made him one of the most exciting young players in Swedish football.

During his breakthrough campaign, he contributed goals and assists while attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

Reports linked him with Newcastle United and other major clubs, but Brighton ultimately won the race for his signature.

His transfer became the biggest sale in AIK’s history and reportedly surpassed the previous Swedish league transfer record.

Why Brighton?

For many observers, Brighton’s interest was hardly surprising.

The Premier League club has earned a reputation for identifying and developing young talents before they become household names.

Speaking after completing the move, Yohanna explained why Brighton stood out.

“I watch Premier League games a lot, so I know the teams that use young players, and Brighton is one of them.

“They are really good at developing young talents, and I think their style of play will fit me a lot.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler also expressed excitement about the club’s newest signing.

“I’m looking forward to working with Zadok. Having seen his games and his attributes, he is a player who can impact games in the final third.”

On 6 June, at just 18 years old, Yohanna completed his move to Brighton & Hove Albion, becoming one of the most exciting young Nigerian talents to reach the English Premier League.

Super Eagles future beckons

Yohanna’s rapid rise has not gone unnoticed in Nigeria.

A few weeks ago, Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle included him in the squad for the Unity Cup in London, a clear indication of how highly he is regarded within the national team setup.

His senior international debut was delayed after AIK declined to release him, citing concerns about his rehabilitation and the player’s importance to the club.

Many believe it is only a matter of time before he wears Nigeria’s green and white at the senior level.

At just 18, he possesses many of the qualities modern football demands—speed, creativity, directness and confidence.

A dream becoming reality

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki recently described Yohanna’s rise as evidence of what can happen when talent meets opportunity.

It is difficult to disagree.

Less than a year ago, the teenager was still finding his feet in Sweden after arriving from Kaduna. Today, he is set to prove his worth in one of the world’s most competitive leagues while carrying the hopes of many young Nigerians who dream of following a similar path.

From Bauchi, through Kaduna, to AIK Stockholm and now Brighton, Yohanna’s journey shows that talent can emerge from the most unexpected places and still reach the highest levels of football.