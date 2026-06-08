Weeks after the controversy involving broadcaster Frank Edoho, his former wife Sandra Onyenucheya and singer Chike dominated social media conversations, a viral clip from one of the singer’s recent performances has generated fresh debate online.

Chike was among the guest performers at comedian Funny Bone’s comedy show, ‘Half Man, Half Amazing’, held on Sunday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The performance marked one of the singer’s most prominent appearances in Lagos since the controversy erupted online.

As expected, the atmosphere inside the venue was lively as Chike treated guests to a string of his popular songs.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Many audience members sang along as the singer delivered an energetic set, drawing cheers from different sections of the hall.

However, a viral clip from the event appeared to show contrasting reactions among attendees. While many women enthusiastically sang along, several male guests appeared more reserved, some maintaining straight faces and others engaging in side conversations.

The video quickly went viral on social media, prompting varied interpretations from users.

VDM’s prediction resurfaces

For some online commentators, the contrasting reactions appeared to echo concerns previously raised by social media personality Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), during the controversy.

At the time, VDM argued that the public perception created by the allegations surrounding the singer could affect his career, particularly in areas where his music enjoys strong support among women.

“Chiké, let me now tell you the reality of everything… Your career is about to be ruined for good. Most of Chike’s bookings are wedding bookings,” he had said.

VDM further argued that some male fans and event organisers might become uncomfortable with the perception created by the allegations, regardless of whether they were proven.

While there is no evidence linking the audience reaction at the Lagos show to the controversy, the viral clip has reignited online conversations about public perception, celebrity controversies, and their potential impact on entertainers’ careers.

Backstory

In May, Frank Edoho, his former wife, Sandra Onyenucheya and singer Chike were embroiled in an infidelity saga.

It started when the former host of ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’ reacted to reports that the singer had a dalliance with his former wife, Sandra.

Ms Sandra, in turn, accused him of domestic violence, selling her property for peanuts and using the proceeds to frolick with several celebrities.

While the saga was unfolding, Chike released the emotionally charged collaboration ‘Pity My Soul’ with Syemca.