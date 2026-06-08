The Nigeria Police Force in Akwa Ibom State has arrested a resident of Esit Eket Local Government Area for allegedly circulating a social media post that authorities said caused fear and panic among residents of Eket and surrounding communities.

The police identified the suspect as Akaninyene Udo, popularly known on social media as “AK Philo.”

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Timfon John, said the suspect was arrested following investigations into a viral post containing the message, “Eket get ready for us,” accompanied by an image of an armed bandit.

Ms John, a deputy superintendent of police, said the post generated concern among residents and prompted security investigations.

“The suspect was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threatening message stating, ‘Eket get ready for us,’ accompanied by an image of an armed bandit,” the statement said.

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When PREMIUM TIMES viewed Mr Udo’s Facebook page on Monday, the newspaper saw a photo with the caption ” Eket get ready for us” and an accompanying message: “JESUS… U people should not come to Eket oooo. Eket is a peaceful land ooooo… Akwa Ibom is a peaceful land.” However, the photo shared by the police shows that the accompanying message read ” Jesus…Everybody should be alert.”

In response to PREMIUM TIMES’s enquiry for clarification on the disparity, Ms John said investigations revealed that Mr Udo changed the post’s caption after learning the police were looking for him.

The statement said investigations into the matter had been concluded and that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

It added that efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend other persons who may have been involved in disseminating the content.

The command warned residents against creating, publishing or sharing unverified security alerts and other information capable of causing public panic.

It said such actions constitute criminal offences and could attract prosecution.

This is not the first time the police in Akwa Ibom have arrested social media users for posts deemed criminal. In January, the police in the state arrested and prosecuted a woman, Godsown Udoito, over a social media post that the police said defamed Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that a month later, the police declared a legal practitioner and the spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress in Akwa Ibom wanted over a social media post they claimed defamed Governor Eno. He was also accused of cyberstalking, threat to life, and criminal intimidation.

The police, in a statement, have assured residents that the security situation across Akwa Ibom remains calm and under control.

“The security situation across the State remains calm, stable, and under control, while the Police and other security agencies continue to maintain vigilance and deploy proactive measures to safeguard lives and property,” the statement said.

The command urged members of the public to verify security-related information through official channels and credible sources before sharing it.

Police also encouraged residents to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities or genuine security concerns to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

The police said they remained committed to maintaining peace, security and public safety across the state.