Every 23 October, football lovers across Nigeria and beyond pause to remember one of Africa’s greatest strikers, Rashidi Yekini.

Although the Nigerian football legend died in May 2012, his memory remains as fresh as ever. His famous celebration inside the goal net after scoring Nigeria’s first-ever FIFA World Cup goal against Bulgaria at USA ’94 remains one of the most unforgettable moments in African football history.

For many Nigerians, Yekini is more than a football icon. He represents hard work, humility and the belief that a young athlete from a small Nigerian town can conquer the world.

That town is Offa in Kwara State.

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More than three decades after Yekini carried Offa’s name onto football’s biggest stage, another child of the ancient town is writing her own chapter in Nigerian sporting history.

This time, it is not on the football pitch but on the weightlifting platform.

Born in Offa but widely associated with Oyo State, where she has built much of her sporting career, Rafiatu Folashade Lawal has become one of Nigeria’s brightest sporting stars after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games title in Glasgow, adding another gold medal to her growing collection and further establishing herself among the country’s most consistent athletes.

Though she has flown Oyo State’s colours for much of her domestic career, Lawal’s Offa roots remain a source of pride for the community that welcomed her birth. Like Yekini before her, she has become another global sporting figure with strong ties to the historic Kwara town.

A champion who keeps raising the bar

Lawal did not merely defend her Commonwealth title.

She dominated her event, winning gold and setting a new Commonwealth Games record to underline Nigeria’s growing strength in weightlifting.

Her victory was celebrated across Nigeria, but nowhere was the joy greater than in Offa.

The Offa Descendants Union (ODU), National Headquarters, described her achievement as a proud moment for the community, saying she had once again placed Offa on the global sporting map.

The union hailed Lawal as “a shining example of discipline, determination, resilience, and excellence,” adding that her journey from Offa to the top of world weightlifting should inspire young people to pursue their dreams with dedication.

It also expressed hope that her success would encourage greater investment in sports development across Offa so that more young talents could follow in her footsteps.

The making of another Offa daughter

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES after her victory in Glasgow, Lawal was calm and humble despite becoming a back-to-back Commonwealth Games champion.

Asked how it felt to retain her title, her response reflected the simplicity that often defines great champions.

“I feel good,” she said.

Behind that simple answer, however, lies years of sacrifice.

Lawal revealed that her preparations started long before arriving in Scotland.

“Let me say I started from home with my training before moving to the National Sports Commission camp and then to the Aberdeen camp,” she told PREMIUM TIMES.

“It was tough training all through, but I would say it turned out well.”

The road to another Commonwealth gold was far from easy.

She admitted there were moments of doubt during the competition.

“It’s a competition, so no one can decide how it’s going to go. At first, it scared me a little, but later I adjusted.”

That ability to adjust under pressure is one quality that separates champions from the rest.

Inspired by the crowd

Inside the packed arena in Glasgow, Lawal enjoyed loud support from teammates and fans.

She admitted that the atmosphere gave her extra motivation.

“For me, seeing a big crowd like that really motivates me. Let me just say it really motivates me.”

She also appreciated the encouragement from her teammates, whose constant cheers helped lift her spirits during the competition.

“In sports generally, we need people to motivate us and make the atmosphere lively before anything. In our sport, I love the way people shout because it lifts my spirit and motivates me even more.”

The celebration everyone noticed

One moment that caught the attention of spectators was Lawal’s celebration after completing her successful lifts.

Many compared it to Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration.

Lawal laughed off the comparison.

“Although I was just practising it myself, I didn’t know someone else was already doing it,” she said.

“It was only yesterday that people asked me during another interview if I was a Ronaldo fan. It makes me even happier that people are comparing me with someone great in another sport.”

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Like Yekini’s unforgettable celebration at the 1994 World Cup, Lawal’s joyful reaction after her winning lifts may yet become another sporting image associated with Offa’s growing sporting heritage.

Eyes on the Olympics

Despite adding another Commonwealth gold to her collection, Lawal believes there is still more to achieve.

Her biggest dream now is the Olympic Games.

“Like I said then, hard work pays. The more you keep pushing, the more you get closer to your goals. I will keep pushing towards the Olympics.”

Reaching that dream will require another challenge.

Her current weight category is not part of the Olympic programme, meaning she must move into another class.

“My category is not an Olympic event, so I have to move to another weight class. I can’t say yet which one because everything is still being worked out, but I know I have to move.”

Nigeria’s weightlifting revival

Lawal also believes Nigerian weightlifting has entered a new era.

Since Birmingham 2022, Nigerian lifters have consistently delivered medals at major competitions, including the African Championships and now the Commonwealth Games.

According to her, increased support from the National Sports Commission has played a major role.

“Let me say it’s the encouragement from the National Sports Commission. They have encouraged all the athletes this time around, and I give them credit for that.”

She added that financial support and the athletes’ passion have combined to produce better results, while also acknowledging the efforts of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation.

“The federation has also been doing its part. They are trying their best.”

Yekini gave Nigeria unforgettable football memories, now Lawal is creating unforgettable moments in weightlifting.

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