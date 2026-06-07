Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has described the remarkable rise of Nigerian teenager Zadok Yohanna as proof of the transformative power of sports. He is calling on authorities to create more opportunities for talented young Nigerians.

Mr Saraki made the remarks in a post on his social media pages on Sunday following reports that Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion had secured the signing of the highly rated winger from Swedish side AIK Stockholm in a deal reportedly worth £21.5 million.

The former Kwara State governor said Yohanna’s journey from northern Nigeria to one of Europe’s most competitive football leagues highlights the immense potential that exists across Nigeria.

“When people ask me why I still believe in sports as a pathway for youth development, stories like this are part of my answer,” Mr Saraki wrote.

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“Somebody sent me the Zadok Yohanna story this morning, and honestly, I had to read it twice.”

Mr Saraki recounted the teenager’s rapid rise from humble beginnings to the brink of the Premier League.

“Born in Bauchi. Moved to Kaduna on his own as a young boy to chase a football dream—Flew to Sweden less than a year ago. And today, at just 18 years old, Brighton has reportedly signed him for £21.5 million, beating some of the biggest clubs in world football to secure his signature.

“Think about that for a moment.

“A teenager from northern Nigeria, armed with little more than talent, discipline and determination, has forced his way into one of the most competitive talent markets on earth.”

‘Talent exists everywhere’

Mr Saraki said Yohanna’s success reinforces his long-held belief that young Nigerians can excel when given the right support and opportunities.

“This is why I will always believe in investing in young people. Not because every child will become a professional footballer, but because talent exists everywhere in this country. What is often missing is opportunity, structure, support, and belief.”

The former Senate President noted that the philosophy behind the establishment of Kwara Football Academy and ABS FC was rooted in the same conviction.

“My vision in establishing the Kwara Football Academy and ABS FC was rooted in this same belief, and it has given opportunities to players like Dennis Emmanuel Bonaventure, Olusegun Olakunle, Benjamin Frederick, Mubarak Gata, David Okoromi and a host of others now plying their trade in both local and international clubs.”

He added, “Nigerians are an extraordinarily talented people. That has never been in question. What stories like Zadok’s remind us is what can happen when talent meets opportunity.”

Call for more academies

Mr Saraki also urged key stakeholders in Nigerian sports administration to create an enabling environment for football academies to thrive.

“I encourage the Nigeria Football Federation, the National Sports Commission, and the National Institute for Sports, to look into creating the enabling environment for more football academies aimed at discovering more talents like Zadok Yohanna, as the global searchlight beams on Nigeria as the football destination for Africa.”

The former governor used the opportunity to encourage young Nigerians pursuing ambitious goals despite difficult circumstances.

“To every young person chasing a dream that seems impossible today: keep going. Your current circumstances do not have to define your future.”

Rapid rise

Yohanna’s rise has been one of African football’s most compelling stories in recent months.

The teenager moved from Nigeria to Sweden in 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the brightest young talents in Scandinavian football during his breakthrough season with AIK Stockholm.

His performances attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, including Newcastle United, but Brighton won the race for his signature.

The winger recently explained that Brighton’s reputation for developing young players played a major role in his decision to join the club.

Saraki concluded his message with a personal note to the teenager.

“And to Zadok, Congratulations! The whole world can now see your talent, but this is only the beginning. Keep working, stay grounded, and never forget the journey that brought you here. As you said yourself, ‘I know where I came from.’ Hold on to that mindset.”

For Yohanna, whose dream journey has taken him from northern Nigeria to the English Premier League in less than a year, the next chapter is only just beginning.