Not everyone loves in the same way, and that is where the beauty, confusion, and heartbreak of romance often begin. Some people express love with gifts, endless phone calls, and sweet words, while others struggle with affection, no matter how deeply they care. It is within these familiar realities of modern relationships that Call of My Life finds its heartbeat.

Call of My Life is a romantic comedy that gives a new perspective to Nollywood rom-coms, a kind that resonates with many, especially those who have eventually found the love of their life; otherwise, it leaves you asking that rhetorical question, ‘God, when?’

Directed by Dammy Twitch in his feature film debut, written by and starring Uzoamaka Power, and produced by Blessing Uzzi, the film arrived in cinemas on 15 May and has quickly positioned itself as one of Nollywood’s most enjoyable feel-good releases of the year.

With strong chemistry, polished visuals, and enough emotional warmth to make audiences blush and grin through its runtime, Call of My Life proves that even familiar love stories can still feel special when told with heart.

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Plot

Soluchi, played by Uzoamaka Power, is the kind of woman who loves deeply and without apology. A hopeless romantic working at a call centre in Lagos, she believes love should be loud, intentional, and celebrated, through sweet messages, surprise gifts, late-night calls, and monthly anniversaries that keep the spark alive.

But for her boyfriend, Kalu, portrayed by Zubby Michael, love is quieter and less demanding. Consumed by the pressures of business and survival in Lagos, he struggles to understand Soluchi’s overflowing affection. What she sees as devotion, he sees as too much.

Their relationship eventually crumbles under the weight of misunderstanding, leaving Soluchi heartbroken and emotionally lost.

Her daily life is marked by family pressures, work routines, and her job, which she carries out with so much passion. She would relate with her customers kindly and professionally, unlike most of her colleagues, especially Ezekiel.

One day, while she was diligently working at her desk, she caught the attention of a customer, Eli (Andrew Yaw Bunting), a Ghanaian who had just arrived in the country. He describes her voice as sonorous, and what had started as a customer care conversation turned into a call of a lifetime.

However, Sol’s heartbreak begins to linger, only to be disrupted when a routine customer service call connects her with the charming and persistent. However, one day, she breaks down at her office, and her supervisor, McFloy (Broda Shaggi), fires her.

But what had started as professional banter evolves into something deeper, forcing Soluchi to confront her fears of vulnerability, the pull of the past, and questions of destiny and second chances. But with her once broken heart, what is the fate of her love life?

Performance

Nothing stands out in a movie more than a deep, if not almost real-life chemistry among the main cast. ‘Call of My Life’ greatest strength lies in its performances, particularly Uzoamaka Power’s emotionally grounded portrayal of Soluchi.

She brings vulnerability, humour and relatability to the role, ensuring the character feels human rather than archetypal. Sol’s heartbreak is believable, as is her optimism, making her easy to root for throughout the film.

Andrew Bunting complements her performance effectively. His portrayal of Eli carries an understated charisma that gives the romance its emotional balance. Together, both actors share convincing chemistry, particularly during the transition from anonymous phone conversations to face-to-face interactions.

Zubby Michael’s Kalu also deserves mention. Rather than portraying him as an outright villain, the film presents him as emotionally limited and unable to understand Sol’s love language. That nuance adds credibility to the conflict.

The supporting cast, including veterans Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor alongside Beverly Osu and Justin UG, provides comic relief and familiar family drama dynamics that many Nigerian viewers will instantly recognise.

Review

One of the first things Call of My Life gets right is its visual presentation. Directed by Dammy Twitch, who is widely known for his work in music videos, the film carries a great cinematic quality rarely seen in many fast-produced Nollywood romantic comedies. From the warm lighting to the carefully framed shots of Lagos, Abuja and Enugu, the movie feels visually rich and intentional. At times, its clean cinematography and colour grading almost make it feel like a Black American romance, yet it never loses its Nigerian identity.

The attention to detail is impressive. Whether it is the busy market scenes, church environments, train stations, roadside moments or interior décor, the film creates a believable world where love feels lived-in and authentic rather than artificial. It understands that romance is not only found in luxury restaurants or grand gestures but also in ordinary conversations, familiar streets and everyday struggles.

The use of the Igbo language and cultural expressions also gives the movie emotional depth and cultural originality. Rather than forcing universality through Western imitation, Call of My Life embraces Nigerian realities, family expectations, workplace pressure, heartbreak, financial hustle and the tension between modern relationships and traditional values.

Its soundtrack further strengthens the emotional experience. Musical contributions from Johnny Drille and Cobhams Asuquo blend naturally into the storytelling, adding emotional allure and soul to romantic moments without feeling forced or commercially inserted.

The humour in the film also works because it feels organic. Broda Shaggi delivers comic relief without turning the film into slapstick comedy. Instead, the jokes emerge naturally from the characters and situations, helping the story maintain its light-hearted tone even during emotional moments.

Another major strength of the film is its screenplay. The scripting moves the story in an engaging and emotionally accessible way, balancing romance, heartbreak and comedy without becoming overly complicated. The emotional beats land effectively because the characters feel familiar. Almost everyone can recognise someone like Soluchi, a person who loves too deeply and fears being “too much” for the wrong partner.

In many ways, Call of My Life raises the standard for Nollywood romantic comedies by proving that the genre can be visually polished, emotionally grounded and commercially appealing at the same time. It shows that Nigerian rom-coms do not need excessive melodrama or exaggerated comedy to connect with audiences.

Still, the film is not without flaws. After its strong opening, the story takes slightly too long to fully build momentum. Some middle scenes run longer than necessary, and viewers familiar with classic romantic-comedy formulas may find parts of the plot predictable. The guarded heroine, the charming new love interest, the emotionally unavailable ex-boyfriend and the grand emotional payoff are all familiar territory.

Yet, even with its predictability, the film remains emotionally satisfying because of the sincerity with which it tells its story.

Call of My Life feels like the kind of movie perfect for date nights, weekend outings, or anyone recovering from heartbreak and looking for something warm to hold onto. The movie may not reinvent the Nollywood rom-com genre, but it delivers exactly what it promises: chemistry, laughter, emotional healing and feel-good escapism.

Verdict: 7/10

Call of My Life is showing in cinemas nationwide