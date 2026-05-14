Undoubtedly, if there is one Nigerian actor whose striking looks, comic timing, confident screen presence, and youthful appeal have captivated millions of fans and filmmakers alike, it is Alexx Ekubo.

Popularly called “Chief Ikuku” by friends and fans, Mr Ekubo belonged to a generation of actors who helped redefine contemporary Nollywood through romance dramas, comedy films and youth-centred productions that dominated cinema screens and streaming platforms in the 2010s.

With his infectious smile, effortless swagger and ability to switch seamlessly between humour and emotion, he became one of the industry’s most recognisable faces and one of its most beloved stars.

Yet beyond the glamour, fame, and carefully curated celebrity image, there was a man who became the subject of intense public scrutiny.

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Ordeal Open

Mr Ekubo’s publicised relationship and eventual broken engagement to Fancy Acholonu in August 2021 triggered months of online ridicule, speculation and relentless commentary that followed him far beyond social media gossip blogs.

At the same time, persistent rumours about his sexuality turned the actor into a constant target of cyberbullying and mockery. The backlash appeared to push him further away from public life, which he once dominated.

Mr Ekubo gradually recoiled into a quieter lifestyle, limiting public appearances and revealing little about his personal struggles.

Yet despite the controversies and misunderstandings that trailed him, many Nigerians could not help but admire him.

The silence that worried fans

From December 2024, Mr Ekubo went conspicuously missing in action, which was far from the usual, as fans and social media followers who once knew him for his lively Instagram presence, humorous videos, and fashionable lifestyle posts suddenly saw him stop posting.

His final Instagram activity on 30 December 2024 initially appeared ordinary. Still, it later became the subject of intense discussion among fans, who repeatedly returned to the comment section to ask about his whereabouts and health.

As months passed without any public appearance, concern deepened across social media. The speculation intensified in May 2025 after a viral video surfaced online showing the actor interacting with children. His looks weren’t the usual, but fans were happy regardless; they got to see him one more time.

However, the actor never made his health condition public knowledge.

Shockers

Grace Makun, the wife of Yomi Makun, a close friend of the late actor, sparked widespread reactions online after revealing that Mr Ekubo may have been secretly married before his death.

In an emotional tribute shared after news of the actor’s passing, Mrs Makun mentioned “wife” among the people mourning him, writing that his “parents, siblings, wife, gang, colleagues, fans” would deeply miss him.

The statement immediately triggered speculation because Mr Ekubo had never publicly confirmed any marriage following his highly publicised split from former fiancée Fancy Acholonu.

She also expressed regret over respecting the actor’s intense privacy, saying,

“I wish we hadn’t listened to you and broken down that wall of privacy you had built”

His family also confirmed he was married in a statement revealing the cause of his death on Wednesday evening, but his wife’s identity remains unknown.

The family disclosed that the actor died at Evercare Hospital following complications arising from the illness, which they described as a “brief but courageous battle.”

Early life

Mr Ekubo was Born in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the actor hailed from Arochukwu, Abia State, and was raised in a close-knit Christian family.

He was the second of four children and often spoke fondly of his mother’s influence on his life and career, despite his celebrity status.

Before fame, he studied Law at the University of Calabar and earned a diploma in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

His journey into entertainment began through modelling and pageantry. In 2010, he emerged as the first runner-up at the Mr Nigeria competition, a feat that introduced him to mainstream entertainment circles and opened doors in Nollywood.

From Model to Actor

Mr Ekubo made his screen debut in the film ‘Sinners in the House’, produced by veteran filmmaker Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen.

However, his breakthrough came years later through romantic dramas, comedies, and urban-themed films that strongly appealed to younger audiences.

At a time when Nollywood was evolving into a more polished and globally marketable industry, Mr Ekubo emerged as one of the fresh faces redefining the image of the modern Nigerian actor.

He made his acting debut in the 2005 production, ‘Sinners in the House’.

Since then, he has acted in lots of movies, including the critically acclaimed ‘Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story’, ‘A Sunday Affair’, ‘Hire a Woman’, ‘Omo Ghetto-The Saga’, ‘Weekend Getaway’, ‘Lagos Cougars’, ‘Your Excellency’ and many others.

Lifestyle

Although often cast as the handsome romantic lead, Mr Ekubo distinguished himself with effortless humour, expressive delivery and a relaxed acting style that made him relatable to audiences.

To many fans, Mr Ekubo represented more than just good looks. His wide smile captured the admiration of fans, earning him a spot among Nollywood’s most handsome actors.

He was admired for his lively personality, fashionable appearance and ability to connect easily with people both on and off screen.

On social media, he cultivated the image of a cheerful celebrity who did not take himself too seriously. His humorous captions, playful videos and close friendships with fellow actors made him especially popular among younger audiences.

His charisma also made him a regular feature at movie premieres, award ceremonies and entertainment events during the peak of his career.

In 2023, he was appointed Special Assistant to the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Youth Development by then-President Emeka Rollas.

Unique Friendship

Mr Ekubo and IK Ogbonna shared one of the most popular “bromances” in Nollywood, a close, long-running friendship filled with public banter, support, red carpet appearances, and genuine brotherly vibes that fans loved following

Even when Mr Ekubo stepped back from social media, Mr Ogbonna reassured fans he was fine and healthy, sharing clips and photos of them at events like Mr Ekubo’s sister’s wedding.

At press time, Mr Ogbonna had not made any posts or comments about his friend’s demise, a feat many observe as one he has yet to come to terms with, given how close they were.

Death

The popular Nollywood actor has reportedly died at age 40, after a prolonged battle with cancer, throwing Nigeria’s entertainment industry and his vast fan base into mourning.

News of his death surfaced on Tuesday evening after talent manager and filmmaker Sam Olatunji announced it in a Facebook post.

Tributes

Since his death, several celebrities have taken to social media to express emotional tributes. His demise is undoubtedly one of the most talked about in Nollywood in recent times.

While some celebrities kept their tributes minimal by sharing pictures of the late actor, many others went further to share private messages with him, a move that social media commentator Daniel Regha has criticised as eye service and hypocrisy, to say the least.

Family Statement

The family of the late actor released an official statement confirming the actor’s death on Wednesday following what they described as a “brief but courageous battle” with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

In the statement shared on the actor’s Instagram page, the family disclosed that the Nollywood star died at Evercare Hospital due to complications arising from the illness. The family added that throughout his final days, he showed “remarkable strength, unwavering faith and enduring hope.”

The statement also appealed for privacy and prayers. The family said funeral arrangements and further announcements would be communicated later.