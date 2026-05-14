Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, numbering 37, Thursday, unanimously and equivocally passed a strong vote of confidence on the Comptroller General, CG, Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The CSOs including passed the vote of confidence on Adeniyi at a press briefing held in Abuja, which was basically to counter blackmails, and unfounded media reports to tarnish his image.

Speaking on behalf of the CSOs, Amadi Chinda of Initiative for Community Development, said they have done critical investigations and assessment of the three years of Adeniyi-led NCS, which they saw his professionalism, pragmatism and patriotism to reposition and revamp the Service towards high productivity and high revenue generation for the country with global stands for transparent and accountability.

Some of the CSOs and their leaders include: Splendour Agbonkpolor, Chairman CBIAMEC; Amadi Chinda,

Initiative for Community Development; Ejiroghene Akporume Ovie, Poverty Alleviation for the Poor Initiative; Chiamaka Chukwuebuka A, Women Centre for Self-Empowerment and Development; Balarabe Muhammadu, Leadership Centre for Peace Intercity and Transformation Initiative; Idongesit Edidiong Etop Youth Enhancement Development Organisation;Josiah Josephine Nanbam, Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Economic Advancement.

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Others are, Funmilayo Eunice Obadare,Global Youths Awareness Development; NosakhFunmilayo Eunice Obadare, Global Youths Awareness Developmentare E Ehisogie, Positive Action for Agricultural Produce Initiative; Tamarapreye Ebiowei Godwin, Advocacy Centre for Professional Ethics Values; Adajinege Orahachi, Anticorruption Network for Peace Initiative; Chubado Barkindo Demba, Centre for Agri-Business Support in Nigeria; Abatcha Babakura H, Citizen Centre for Positive Change Initiative; Adda Manga Peters, Initiative for Transformation of the Under Privileged in Nigeria.

Chinda said: “We deemed it fit to call for this crucial press conference today in the nation’s capital city, Abuja, to express our collective view based on our painstaking investigations and assessment on the Comptroller General, CG, Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR).

“We have discovered that those who have contracted some sections of the media to blackmail CG Adeniyi are those whose illicit and illegal businesses have been grounded to a halt by the policies, and operations of the NCS since he took over the helms of affairs at NCS.

“The move by these disgruntled elements of economic sabotage are just ranting and seeking media sympathy, whose claims are unfounded and terribly misleading so they can continue to sabotage the economy and revenue generation.

“We have also discovered that these people are all out to continue their campaign of calumny to tarnish the CG’s great work that had positively impacted revenue generation and plugging loopholes they had over the years explored to sap the revenue of the country.

“The policies, anchored on three pronged agenda of consolidation, collaboration, and innovation, to ensure trade facilitation, reducing cost of doing business, upscaling revenue generation, protection of lives of Nigerians and economy with policies against smuggling operations; facilitating regional, continental and global trade integration including capacity building and development of the institution.

“It is important to point out that since CG Adeniyi came on board the Service had experienced unprecedented success in different areas in accordance with their mandate and surpassing the revenue generation targets they have been given –

The coalition also said the massive achievements by the CG has earned him local and international awards as a proof of his dedication and transparency in running the affairs of the Service for the three years he has been on the saddle.

– The South-East merchants long constrained by moving between Lagos and Port-Harcourt to clear their imports, and the high cost of hinterland logistics, have emerged as major beneficiaries of his trade facilitation drive.

– A record-breaking ₦7 trillion revenue in 2025, supported by a ₦1.75 trillion collection in Q1 2025, which exceeded targets by 106.5%.

– Substantial 2024 Growth: The ₦6.1 trillion generated in 2024 (comprising ₦3.6 trillion in Federation Accounts, ₦1.6 trillion in VAT, and over ₦800 billion in levies) exceeded the ₦5.07 trillion target by 22%.

– Operational Reforms: Adeniyi credited the surge to the “Renewed Hope Agenda”, which focused on improved efficiency, transparency, and stricter enforcement to eliminate revenue leakages.

– Technology-Driven Approach: The implementation of digital tools, including plans for the $3.2 billion e-Customs modernization project, aimed to increase efficiency and reduce cargo clearance times.

– Strategic Initiatives: Revenue growth was achieved despite a ₦1.68 trillion concession granted to support the economy in 2024.

– 2026 Outlook: Based on 2025 performance, the 2026 target is projected in the region of ₦9 trillion.

Adeniyi’s management has focused on balancing revenue generation with trade facilitation to drive non-oil revenue for the federal government.

These are few out of his amazing achievements. At this point we the undersigned CSOs unanimously and unequivocally declare our Vote of Confidence on the amiable Comptroller General of Nigeria Custom Service, NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi (MFR).

We assure him and the NCS of our unalloyed support to continue the great work he is doing selflessly to ensure revenue leakages and sabotage are drastically reduced with his long-term reforms and policies with evidences highlighted above.

We also call on Nigerians to discard any cheap blackmail by some criminal elements who do not mean well for our nation, and we also urge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to keep him there to continue the great work he is doing to ensure the nation gets what it deserves.