Barely 24 hours after the news of his passing broke, tributes have flooded the Nigerian internet space for the late actor, Alexx Ekubo.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that his manager, filmmaker Samuel Olatunji, first broke news of the late actor’s demise.

According to reports, the late Alexx, 40, drew his last breath at a private medical facility in Lagos

Before now, Ekubo had noticeably been absent from the Nigerian movie industry.

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In 2022, the late actor briefly trended after he chronicled his journey between Texas, Mexico, and the Bahamas, enjoying boat rides and ziplining.

He wrote, “I’ve always wanted to be on a cruise ship & sail around the world, now I’m on the largest cruise ship #WonderOfTheSeas, sailing to a new country. What a life I’ve been given, my God, I’m Blessed.”

The news of his death has been met with highly emotional posts from the actor’s colleagues, most of whom attest to his warmth.

Tributes

Media entrepreneur and filmmaker, Mo Abudu, in her tribute, said that the late Alexx would be deeply missed.

“You were such a beautiful human being, loving, real, kind, and always so respectful every single time we worked together. You called me “Mum,” and it always gave me such a warm feeling.

“We hadn’t spoken in a while. I remember you travelled last year and replied when you got back. I sent another message after that, and when you didn’t respond, I didn’t follow up. I never imagined there wouldn’t be another chance,” she wrote.

She further noted that he was always remembered with affection, respect, and genuine love.

Filmmaker Uduak Isong described the late actor as having an amiable personality.

In her tribute, she said that the late Alexx. Always had a kind word for everyone, a smile.

“An amazing human. Working with him was always pure delight. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts. Rest in peace, my brother Ikuku. We will always carry you in our hearts.

Famous comedian Ayo Makun said he is still struggling with the reality that Alexx is gone.

He recalled that the laughter, conversations, random moments, brotherhood, and all the memories he shared with the late actor.

“This one hurts deeply. I was there. I saw you still smiling even in death. I saw the tears from friends and family. And honestly, a part of me is still in shock.

“Rest well, my brother. You will be remembered beyond the lights, the cameras, and the fame,” he wrote.

Actress Efe Irele described the ‘Weekend Getaway’ actor as the calmest, goofiest, and kindest person she had ever met.

“Thank you for being the light in every room…thank you for being there for me! You poured into everyone that crossed your path. Thank you for being there for everyone!

“You for let us dey there for you too o! ‘Chop life before life chop you!’…I get it now! The Chop Life King! Rest well, my friend! Rest well,” she wrote on Instagram.

For actress Rahama Sadau, the late actor was a beautiful soul who carried light, love, and warmth everywhere he went.

“You had a rare way of making every moment memorable, every space brighter, and every person around you feel valued.

“I keep replaying the memories we shared, the laughter, the endless playful moments behind cameras, your advice, your incredible talent, and the energy you brought into every room. You were more than gifted, you were genuine, kind, and unforgettable,” she wrote.

Idia Aisien, the late Alexx’s colleague and friend, revealed that he was with her at so many of her lowest points. She described him as always the kindest soul, always there for everyone and ready to lend his wisdom.

I always joked that you’re at least an 80-year-old living in a young man’s body. Life is so cruel. May God please comfort your whole family. This really, really hurts. Sleep well, my friend and love always.

Veteran actress Regina Askia described the late Alexx Ekubo as a perfectionist, a quintessential actor, quick-witted, humble, effortlessly charming and always the life of the party.

“I still remember organising a show in Nigeria when many of the hired professionals simply did not show up. The event was on the brink of collapsing. But Alex came through – not only did he show up, but he also arrived with a whole retinue of friends, energy, laughter, and life. He became MC extraordinaire that night and transformed what could have been a disaster into something joyful, memorable, and alive.

“He took me around Lagos after I had been away for such a long time. He reintroduced me to my turf with genuine love, admiration, and respect. He called me ‘Mother’, and I proudly called him ‘Son’,” she wrote.

Regina further recalled their last exchange, which she said still sits heavily on my heart.

“I was annoyed by his silence, not realising he was carrying pain privately. That was Alexx, deeply private, dignified, and never wanting to burden others with his struggles. Even in suffering, he chose silence.

“He could have reached out. He could have come over for specialised care. But he remained quietly himself until the very end,” the veteran actress added.

Linda Ejiofor

For Linda Ejiofor, the late Alexx was a funny, naughty, and kind-hearted friend, whose departure is so painful.

“And to think Ibro and I talked about you on Saturday morning, but said we would call you after AMVCA because I was too nervous to call before the event.

“I know you are resting with our Lord and Saviour, where there is no more pain. I choose to remember you for the memories we made together, my friend, and for the Peaceful, kind, loving soul that you are.

Meanwhile, Silverbird Cinemas has also paid a tribute to the late actor, fondly called Chief Ikuku by his colleagues.

A statement from Silverbird described him as a talented actor whose presence, charisma, and passion lit up the big screen.

“From his unforgettable roles in ‘The Bling Lagosians’, ‘Fate of Alakada’, ‘Your Excellency’, ‘Billionaire’s Club’, and many more, Alexx has continued to leave a strong mark in Nollywood and in the hearts of movie lovers.

“At Silverbird Cinemas, we celebrate his craft, his impact, and the memories he gave us through film. Rest well, King,” the statement reads.