Former Commissioner for Works in Kwara State, Abdulquawiy Olododo, has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives seat for Ilorin East and Ilorin South Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

Mr Olododo, an indigene of Ibagun Ward, Ilorin East Local Government Area, is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the official declaration of intent in Ilorin on Monday, the aspirant promised to bolster the local economy by attracting jobs to the constituency and creating pathways to improved income.

He promised to deliver transparent, accountable representation to the people if elected.

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Mr Olododo said he would connect people with entrepreneurial skills to access federal intervention funds through the Bank of Industry (BOI), NIRSAL, and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ‘s Small and Medium Enterprises facilities.

“Everything I will do in Abuja will orbit two commitments. The first is this: I will build a real, functioning local economy for this constituency. Not promises about jobs but actual pathways to income. For our traders. For our farmers. For our young people who have skill and hunger and nowhere to direct it.

“The second is this: I will make this constituency’s representation transparent and accountable in a way it has never been before. You will always know what I am doing. You will always be able to check me,” Mr Olododo said.

In his remarks at the event, a member of the Kwara State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, Abdulganiyu Alawo, said the aspirant was a good ambassador for the youth constituency during his tenure as commissioner for works.

Also speaking, a chieftain of the APC, Bibire Ajape, described Mr Olododo as a dynamic politician who can be trusted with public office based on his antecedents.

He added, “If we are acknowledging Olododo for his performance in office as commissioner, we should be appreciating Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for giving him the opportunity to serve in the cabinet.

“Past governments also tried, but the present administration has ticked the right boxes. I can vouch for Abdulquawiy Olododo that he would not disappoint the people of his constituency.”

A representative of the students’ union, Adebayo Alasa, expressed gratitude to Mr Olododo for always offering assistance to the union, declaring that “he is a leader with leadership qualities, with qualities cutting across culture, religion and social. He has experience at the local and international levels. He is imbued with simplicity, humility and great determination to deliver.”