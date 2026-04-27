A former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Monday teased a former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the ex-minister is facing trial.

The encounter occurred on the court premises and was captured in a video Mr Sowore later shared online, drawing public attention.

Mr Sowore, who has repeatedly criticised the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari in which Mr Malami served, used the moment to reference his past detention and prosecution by state authorities.

“You see how it feels now to be persecuted. When you were with Buhari at that time, you were bragging. We warned you then that there is failure in the justice system, but you didn’t listen, and now the system is dealing with you,” Mr Sowore said.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

He added that he and others had warned officials of the previous administration about the consequences of their actions.

“I told you then that this thing will end in disgrace you see, we are now all on the same side. We were telling you people then when you were with Buhari that this is our country, that no matter how powerful you people are we will never support what you are doing and I am glad you have gone through your own vicissitudes own of life,” he said.

Mr Sowore, leader of the ‘Revolution Now’ movement, also offered his trademark cap, commonly worn by members of the movement, to Malami. He further expressed satisfaction that Mr Malami is in good health despite his court battles.

“The system is dealing with you now. I want to give you my cap, this is the revolution cap. At least, I am glad that you are strong,” he said.

Mr Malami served as Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice throughout the administration of Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023, acting as the country’s chief law officer.

In that role, he oversaw federal prosecutions, legal policy and anti-corruption efforts, making him one of the most influential and controversial figures in the administration.

He oversaw the prosecution and prolonged detention of Mr Sowore for organising the ‘Revolution Now’ protest in 2019. The trial was only terminated by Mr Malami’s successor, Lateef Fagbemi, in 2023.

In a twist of fate, the former AGF is now being prosecuted, with charges filed against him in 2026. He is facing separate trials for money laundering and unlawful possession of firearms. He is also facing forfeiture proceedings in which about N213 billion-worth of assets seized from him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are at stake.

He has, however, denied wrongdoing and is contesting the cases in court.

Responding briefly during the exchange, the former attorney-general maintained that he remained resolute despite the trial.

“I can never be down as long as Nigeria is concerned. I have been attending all my court sittings. I will keep attending. And I remain strong,” he said.

Mr Malami, who defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) last year, is posturing to run for Kebbi State governor in the 2027 general elections.