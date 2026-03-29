Nollywood star Adesua Etomi-Wellington, alongside rising voice actress Jessica Edwards and screenwriter Emmanuella Amidu, headline the newly unveiled cast of Secrets of the Multiverse, a forthcoming animated sci-fi series expanding the universe of the award-winning Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters.

The 13-episode series, produced by Hot Ticket Productions, marks a major step forward for Nigerian animation, mixing science fiction with culturally grounded storytelling while targeting younger audiences and families.

‘Sense of morality’

First announced in 2025 by executive producer Blessing Amidu, the series follows two children who accidentally stumble into a multiverse and are thrust into a perilous, futuristic realm, where their choices could determine the survival of their world.

Ms Amidu described the project as one driven by both action and moral depth.

“It’s a world of danger that challenges not just their survival, but their sense of morality. The kids must stop an extinction-level event from destroying everything they hold dear,” she said.

Cast’s reflection

Ms Etomi-Wellington leads the voice cast as Iyabo, a maternal figure whose character anchors the emotional core of the story.

Speaking during a cast unveiling interview, the actress said the role resonated deeply with her personal experiences.

“Iyabo is a mother; she is a nurturer… I need to tap into myself to play her. The role is not too far from home. I just had to pull from past experiences,” she said.

Highlighting what drew her to the production, Ms Etomi-Wellington pointed to both its cultural relevance and moral messaging.

“When I think about my childhood, I think about the animations that I watched… I’ve always been concerned that we don’t have as many animations for kids to watch. It’s very exciting that this is African, that this is Nigerian, made by us, for us, but shared with the entire world,” she said.

The award-winning actress added that values guide her decision to take on roles: “If I feel like it’s passing the sort of message that I want to share to the rest of the world, then I do it.”

On the importance of storytelling for children, she said: “I want to be involved in projects that I can proudly tell my children to watch… because I know that the values shared, love, discipline, empathy, kindness, are values that we uphold.”

Ms Etomi-Wellington also noted that the character reflects familiar African parenting dynamics.

“You hear the intonations, a mother calling her child by her full name. If you hear the full version of your name, you know there’s fire on the mountain,” she said, emphasising the cultural authenticity embedded in the performance.

Ms Edwards, who voiced Bukky (Lady Buckit) in the original film, returns with a more mature and layered portrayal of the character, including a dual role as both protagonist and antagonist.

“This is a more grown-up version of Bukky. She is older now… she is still that imaginative child, the inner child that we all want to be,” the teenager said.

Explaining the complexity of playing a villainous version of her character, Ms Edwards added: “When it came to villain Bukky, I had to understand how her environment affected her—at that moment, I was no longer normal Bukky, I became villain Bukky.”

Now 16, the actress reflected on her personal growth alongside the role and acknowledged the expectations that come with returning to the franchise

“Very lucky am I that this character grew up with me as well… once I grew up, she too grew up with me. There’s this good pressure on me to deliver more than I did when I was younger. I can now internalise my character more,” she said.

The series also features a strong supporting cast, including Akorede Bobo, Korede Lawal, Fiyin Asenuga and Maryam Ibrahim Yarkasa.

Mr Lawal, who voices Bilintang, described his character as morally complex rather than conventionally villainous. “When you first hear the name Bilintang, you expect this very evil character, but you get to find out that he gives you a moral conflict,” he said.

“He’s not just being wicked because he wants to be wicked… he’s trying to protect his own multiverse,” Mr Lawal added, noting that the role challenged his perspective on storytelling and character development.

He also described the project as a breakthrough moment in his career: “This is my first time voice acting for a feature-length film.”

Franchise

The series is written by Emmanuella Amidu, whose involvement underscores a mother-daughter collaboration at its heart.

Developed while she was studying abroad, the story reflects themes of identity, resilience and African heritage, particularly for younger audiences navigating global cultures.

Returning to direct the project is Adebisi Adetayo, who helmed the original film. The collaboration signals an effort to combine local storytelling with international production expertise.

Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters, released in 2020, was widely regarded as a milestone in Nigerian animation, featuring an ensemble cast including Jessica Edwards, Bimbo Akintola, Patrick Doyle, Bola Edwards, and Kalu Ikeagwu.

It earned accolades, including Best Animation at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2021, Best Animated Feature at the Africa International Film Festival in 2021, and Best Feature-Length Animation at the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival in 2022. The film was also showcased internationally at respected festivals such as the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, the Pan African Film Festival, the Maoriland Film Festival, and the Animatiba Festival.

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Building on that legacy, Secrets of the Multiverse is currently in production in 4K, with plans to debut its first batch of episodes on major streaming platforms in 2026, followed by the remaining instalments in early 2027. The release date, however, has not yet been officially announced.

With its focus on high-stakes adventure, moral dilemmas and culturally rooted narratives, the series is expected to further position Nigeria’s animation industry within the global entertainment space.