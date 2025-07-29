The producer of Nigeria’s first feature-length animated film, ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’ (LBMM), Blessing Amidu, and her daughter, Emmanuella Amidu, alongside Hollywood animator Robert Sledge have partnered on the production of an animation series, ‘Secrets of the Multiverse.’

In a virtual interview with the PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, Mrs Amidu stated that the series, written by her daughter Emmanuella Amidu, delved into the moral dynamics of leadership in a futuristic world and is slated for release in 2026.

According to the multi-award-winning writer, “Secrets of the Multiverse questions the lengths to which leaders should go to protect their people and challenges viewers to critically assess whether morally questionable actions can be justified or go unpunished if they serve the greater good.”

Secrets of the Multiverse, which will target pre-teens, has 13 episodes of sci-fi and comic adventure genre, and is a spinoff of ‘Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters’.

Animation influence

Responding to why the storyline of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’ and other African tales were presented in anime format, the producer, who also has over two decades of experience in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, said content rendered in anime format easily influences audiences, especially the younger ones.

“As kids grow up watching cartoons, they’re easily drawn to and influenced by the characters and songs they see on screen. But growing up, I didn’t have access to African stories because there wasn’t much content from Nigeria to relate to or showcase our own culture, so there is a need to domesticate that.”

Speaking further on what necessitated the production of a story written by her daughter, not a professional writer, the anime producer cited the inflated financial demands of professional writers when she planned to produce a sequel to ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’. She noted that her daughter took over the storyline, which was perfect.

“I stumbled on my daughter’s talents, then I simply asked her to write six episodes, but the first one she delivered was something else; it completely blew my mind. I sent it to Adebisi Adetayo, the director of ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’ in 2020 and the current director of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’, and he was so surprised by the copy quality”.

The anime entrepreneur, however, submitted that the core impact of the anime series on the audience is to remind teenagers and young adults that they can achieve anything they set their minds to with determination and resilience. They’re capable of accomplishing even greater things.

Hollywood partnership

Mrs Amidu further stated that the essence of the collaboration and involvement of Hollywood’s Robert Sledge and Nollywood characters was to expand the anime industry’s new frontiers and quality in Nigeria.

She said, “This script is explosive to the extent that we have Robert Sledge, you know, from Hollywood. So, working together through partnerships, relationships, and collaborations often takes you farther than going alone; you tend to achieve much more collectively. This collaboration has become a space for mutual learning, knowledge and technology exchange, and creative synergy.

“Even in pre-production, we’ve shared ideas and insights, making it a true win-win where both sides grow together. We’re hopeful that ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’ will go global and reach a wide audience,” the anime producer added.

Animation challenges

Citing the production of “Iwaju” and “Mikolo,” the director also shared that the Nigerian anime industry has overcome technical and creative challenges over time to attain maturity, though it is still struggling with funding assistance from the government.

“I can boldly say that by 2026, when we will have released the first six episodes of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’, it will be clear that the Nigerian animation space has truly come into its own. The script is explosive and marks a major step toward the industry’s maturity. We have started producing in 4k resolution since releasing ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’ in 2020, a global standard.”

More so, while pecking the cost of anime film production at N500 million in Nigeria and $10 million to $1 billion outside Nigeria, the ‘Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters’ producer lamented that bias from foreign streaming platforms on African-inspired anime often threatens distribution, hence the profitability of production.

She stated, “Netflix, Disney, and similar platforms are the major players in the animation industry, and once you can get your work onto their platforms, especially if they’re willing to pay good money for it, then the project becomes truly viable.

“However, there’s still a lingering bias toward African content; unfortunately, even when they match global standards, African productions aren’t always viewed or valued the same way. This affects how much attention and profitability our contents receive.

“But, I believe the key lies in distribution, with stronger distribution networks, especially for animated content, which doesn’t spread as easily as live-action films that you can place on YouTube, there’s a greater chance for profitability and global recognition. Distribution makes it possible to sell these high-quality stories in foreign markets, earning foreign exchange,” she added.

African roots

Additionally, the writer of the anticipated ‘Secrets of the Multiverse,’ Emmanuella Amidu, a voice actor and an Economics final-year student at Carleton University, Canada, stated that her African roots and experience are the primary inspiration behind the concept of ‘Secrets of the Multiverse.’

She said, “I wanted to create something unforgettable; something that would blow kids’ minds, go viral, and touch children’s hearts worldwide. But not just kids; let’s be honest, adults often enjoy these shows even more than their own.

“I write from the heart, drawing from my life experiences, and themes like friendship, love, leadership, strength, and courage especially inspire me. Those are the elements that truly shaped Secrets of the Multiverse.”

Miss Amidu, who has authored several children’s books and recently completed her first screenplay at age 19, stated that her African roots majorly shaped her first anime production, which will debut in 2026.

“When children or people my age move abroad, it’s easy to lose touch with who they are; their roots, family, culture. That’s part of why I wrote ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’, as a personal reminder of where I come from, the experiences that shaped me, and the lessons I’ve learned.

“It’s also for others like me, both men and women, to reconnect with what makes us proud to be African. And yes, I plan to become a full-time writer. It’s my deepest passion, and if I could do it for the rest of my life, I’d be truly grateful,” she noted.

Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters

The first feature-length animated film, Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters, produced by Mrs Amidu, enjoyed a theatrical release and earned multiple international awards, including ‘Best Feature-Length Animated Film’ at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in 2021, ‘Best Animated Feature’ at the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in 2021, and ‘Best Feature-Length Animation’ at the Kwetu International Animation Film Festival (KIAFF) in 2022.

READ ALSO; Tosin Adarabioyo honoured with Africa Illustrious Award for historic Club World Cup triumph

LBMM also garnered official selection at several global film festivals, including Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, 2021, Animatiba in Brazil, 2021, Pan African Film Festival in the USA, 2021, and Maoriland Film Festival in New Zealand, 2021.

The anime producer is the Founder of Hot Ticket Productions Ltd, a content creation company focused on developing world-class, African indigenous stories for family entertainment. She also serves as Group CEO of the Max Allegra Group, a conglomerate with a growing footprint in the entertainment industry.