Nigerian actress and filmmaker Bimbo Ademoye has threatened legal action against Emmanuel Davies over the alleged copyright theft of her film, “Where Love Lives.”

The movie, which starred Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Nwosu, and Osas Ighodaro, was released on YouTube on 24 December 2025.

It has since amassed over 18 million views on the video-sharing platform.

In a statement shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, the 34-year-old revealed that YouTube had redirected the film’s monetisation proceeds to Mr Davies.

Ademoye alleged that Mr Davies falsely presented himself as the owner of the intellectual property, prompting her decision to pursue legal redress.

Outcry

Ademoye wrote: “I took down the other posts as advised by my management. For clarity, I woke up to the news that monetisation for our movie ‘Where Love Lives’ had been taken down. A song I have full ownership of, a track I fully own with the artist’s full approval, was lifted and claimed by one Emmanuel Davies. Not only did he steal my song, but he also claimed the copyright and took the monetisation, meaning he’s claiming the money from the movie belongs to him.

“I’m not an irresponsible person. I do not take what doesn’t belong to me, and I do all my research before uploading a movie. I pay for all the soundtracks I use in my movies. Why one person would wake up one day, steal my song, and claim it as his own, I don’t know. But this is me saying, Emmanuel Davies, until I see you behind bars, I will not rest. I’d let the authorities do their job. If anyone has any vital information on Emmanuel Davies, pls send an email.”

Previous incident

Additionally, she revealed that she had faced similar issues when she released To Be A Friend.

She stated that an individual she identified as Anwuli did the same to the movie upon its release on 16 October 2025.

Ademoye further revealed that she had initiated legal action against Anwuli and would not yield to her out-of-court appeal.

“Anwuli, you did this same thing to me for “To Be A Friend”. Information reaching me has it that you want to settle out of court. This is me declining that offer. No! I don’t want to settle out of court, darling.

“You started it by making me lose a movie at 6 million views. Now I want to finish it with final words from a judge. Please get ready.”

As of press time, the accused individual has not issued any public response to the allegation.