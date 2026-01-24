Nigerian actress and singer Tonto Dikeh has announced a reconciliation with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actress confirmed her separation from Mr Churchill in 2017, two years after they married in 2015. The former couple have a son, King Andre.

At the time, Ms Dikeh said she was seeking a divorce over allegations of domestic abuse and extra-marital affairs.

In February 2021, this newspaper reported that Mr Churchill introduced his former personal assistant, Rosy Meurer, as his new wife.

Ms Dikeh had previously accused him of having an extramarital affair with Ms Meurer.

Following their separation, both parties levelled allegations against each other. Ms Dikeh accused Mr Churchill of being gay, bisexual and involved in cyber fraud, among other claims.

The allegations prompted Mr Churchill to approach

the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, seeking legal redress.

He also filed a ₦500 million lawsuit against the actress over her controversial May 2019 interview.

He also petitioned the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, and accused Ms Dikeh of document forgery and the illegal sale of his Toyota Prado SUV, valued at N22 million.

Reconciliation

However, the 40-year-old, in a statement posted on her Instagram page on Saturday, described their reunion as a divine restoration following years of public conflict and separation.

She added that they were living proof that the word of God is eternal and unfailing.

She wrote: “God is not a God who abandons what He has started. When He begins a work, He stays with it until it is completed. After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in. What looked ugly, impossible, and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos. Respect has returned where anger once lived.

“What human effort could not fix, God healed by salvation, humility, and the sincere prayers of a child. This restoration is not by might, not by wisdom, not by strength—but by the Spirit of the Lord. When God moves, the human mind cannot comprehend the process. He softens hearts, silences the enemy, and rewrites stories that looked finished. Every plan of darkness has failed. Stubbornness has bowed. Pride has melted. Love has found its voice again for my child.”

Peace path

Ms Dikeh further expressed gratitude to Mr Churchill for yielding to God’s word and choosing the path of peace.

She said obedience to God always brings restoration, even when the journey has been long and painful.

“To anyone standing where I once stood, tired, wounded, misunderstood, and believing nothing good can come out of the situation, please hear this: God has not abandoned you. Your story is not over. What He has started, He will surely perfect. Keep praying. Keep choosing love. Keep trusting God even when it hurts.

“May this restored relationship remain built on the solid rock of God’s mercy, protection, grace, and mighty hand. May it stand as a living testimony that God never fails, never forgets, and never walks away from His own. If God did it for us, He can do it for you”, said the actress.

Additionally, the media personality who rose to fame in the late 2000s after winning the reality TV show, “The Next Movie Star”, described their reunion as a miracle, saying it felt like “ten years in one day.”

She appreciated her spiritual father for guiding and grooming her from what she described as a “total mess into a God-fearing woman making a meaningful impact.”

The actress last made headlines in December 2025 after she revealed how God delivered her from a 27-year struggle with smoking and masturbation during a Sunday service at Streams of Joy International in Abuja.