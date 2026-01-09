Nollywood actress and film producer Allwell Ademola was laid to rest on Friday at Atan Cemetery, Yaba, Lagos State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actress died on December 27, 2025, at the age of 49.

Colleagues from the film industry, including Afeez Abiodun, Rotimi Salami, Kunle Afod, and Abiola Adebayo, among others, attended the burial to pay their last respects to the actress, who was widely known for her role as “Mama Kate” in the 2018 film “Ile Wa.”

In viral videos seen by this newspaper, the actors who attended the final rites were visibly emotional, breaking down in tears as they poured sand on Ms Ademola’s coffin, which had already been lowered into the grave.

During a brief sermon at the cemetery, the pastor who officiated the burial urged attendees to reflect on their lives while they still had the opportunity.

Reminder

He said the burial served as a reminder that everyone would one day face the same end.

He added that the moment should prompt deep reflection on how one’s life journey would conclude, particularly for those harbouring malice or engaging in wrongdoing.

The pastor said, “Then you will discover that nobody has time. The will of God is that this should help us mend our ways before our Maker. He said the righteous will always consider this in their hearts. What are we going to do with this? She has lived her life. She has run the race and has gone to meet her maker, but what we are doing here is for you and me. As for her, she is rejoicing in the bosom of Abraham.

“How will you end your journey? That malice, wickedness, “I will not agree” — who knows what is next? That is the million-dollar question before us today. Because in the next few days, nature has a way of putting forgetfulness in things. But will you remember that one day it will be my turn, just as it is her turn today? What God expects of us when we see things like this is to look up to God and say, ‘Father, help me to make the best of the time that is left.’”

Candlelight procession and service of songs

At the candlelight procession and service of songs, actors gathered to offer special prayers in memory of their late colleague.

The event, which took place on Thursday, was attended by prominent figures in the industry, including Odunlade Adekola, Saheed Balogun, Bolaji Amusan, Iyabo Ojo, Fausat Balogun, Eniola Ajao and Fathia Balogun. Many attendees wore customised white T-shirts bearing Ademola’s portrait as a mark of tribute.

In an emotional moment captured on video, Salami, widely regarded as one of Ms Ademola’s closest friends in the industry, delivered a heartfelt tribute.

Fighting back tears, he asked for forgiveness on behalf of the late actress.

“If there’s anyone Allwell has offended, directly or indirectly, please, forgive her and keep praying for her. I think the only thing we can actually do is find a way, in unity, to keep her legacy. Even if she’s gone, let all that she has done stay with us and be with us.”

Salami also announced that he would offer one day of free work to anyone who approached him for a film project.

Apology from Allwell’s brother

Meanwhile, one of the late actress’s brothers issued an apology to actress Ojo over remarks he had made following his sister’s death.

He offered the apology during the service of songs held in her honour. Previously, a video that went viral showed him criticising some of her colleagues for their public tributes at the time of her passing.

In the video, he said, “All the ‘Rest in Peace’ messages and public displays of love are fake and hypocritical. Where was this love when she was alive? When she produced Eniobanke, none of you promoted it. You all claimed to be friends, yet you never supported her work or career, even though she supported many of you. During the Jagun Jagun production, no one called her or offered her a role.”

“Some of you, the likes of Lateef Adedimeji, Owonikoko, Iyabo Ojo and others, came to our house to shoot movies, yet you never found it worthy to stand by her. If you couldn’t support her while she was alive, don’t perform loyalty now that she is gone.”

However, Ojo, a mother of two, responded publicly to the claims, affirming that she had supported the late actress during her lifetime.

She wrote, “I oversupported your sister when she was alive, when she was building her career as a Producer and director, I featured in her movies countless times for free, and I also supported her financially and emotionally. May her beautiful soul continue to rest in perfect peace,” she said.

While apologising, he said, “Please ma, don’t be offended. I did not mean to abuse you; I was not referring to you at all.”