Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has directed the Commissioner for Health in the state, Seiyefa Brisibe, to carry out a “compulsory medical check-up” on every member of the state executive council.

The directive was contained in a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Daniel Alabrah, on Wednesday 7 January.

Mr Diri’s directive came less than one month after the death of the Deputy Governor of the state, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The Bayelsa State Government had, in December last year, announced that Mr Ewhrudjakpo slumped while he was working in his office, and later died at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

‘To prevent avoidable death’

Speaking on Wednesday during the first state executive council meeting in 2026, Governor Diri said all public officers with hectic schedules must undergo regular health checks to ensure they are medically fit at all times and to prevent avoidable deaths.

The Bayelsa governor explained that the directive became imperative after the recent death of Mr Ewhrudjakpo.

Mr Diri stressed that although death was inevitable, humans can take preventive measures to enjoy good health and long life.

He said an autopsy on the late deputy governor had been conducted and that the result will be made public at the “right time.”

The governor cautioned against politicising the death of the state’s deputy governor.

“While we were mourning, some people were politicising the death of our deputy governor instead of showing love and compassion. This was not expected in our state,” he said.

Mr Diri said that a burial committee headed by the secretary to the state government had been constituted and that a date for the funeral would be announced soon.

“We thank everyone that grieved with us and pray that in 2026, we will celebrate and not mourn.

“All of us must be careful about our health so we can prevent avoidable death. Members of the state executive council (should) go and do compulsory check ups. This is a directive that must be carried out.

“I directed that an autopsy be conducted and the result is ready. At the right time, we will make it public,” the governor said.