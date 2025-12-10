Nollywood actor and filmmaker Nosa Rex Okunzuwa, famously known as Baba Rex, has given his married colleagues a strong tip on how to handle the intersection between their marital vows and their career.

In August, the actor celebrated his 10th wedding anniversary with his wife, Deborah.

To mark the day, the couple released Edo-inspired pictures complete with layers of coral beads, gold beadwork and the entire works.

More recently, the actor shared endearing words with his wife, describing her as his “World Best”.

“When I count my blessings, I count you twice. My World is best for a reason. My guy, well, well. I love you scatter,” he wrote on X.

He has now come out publicly to reveal that there is a proviso that makes his marriage to Deborah sail smoothly amidst his acting career.

Terms and conditions

In a recent post on X, the actor has revealed that he always informs his wife before taking on any role that involves displaying intimacy with a member of the opposite sex.

This may come as a surprise, as Rex is not known for playing flirtatious roles in movies.

“If I wan shoot any scene wey involve touching things, I will first update my wife and beg her to be involved. Her patience and understanding no be here. That woman don really try for me,” Baba Rex revealed in a follow-up post. He said that the reason he works so hard is to give his family the life he didn’t get as a child.

“We work work work so hard to give our families the life that we didn’t get growing up. I pray everyone working so hard to provide for their families, live to enjoy the fruits of their labour,” Rex added.

Baba Rex

Born in Benin City, Edo State, Baba Rex bagged a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma in 2009.

His acting career began in 2010, following his completion of national service. His first movie appearance was in ‘Gazza Treason’ by Derek Osonwa.

He gained limelight when he played Terwase in the popular TV series ‘Jenifa’s Diary,’ created by Funke Akindele.

In August 2015, he tied the knot with Ms Deborah, who also goes by Nenny Gold.

The couple is blessed with three children.

Baba Rex is the CEO of the film production house Big Things Development.