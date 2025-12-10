President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja said the directive to redeploy police officers working with VIPs, VVIPs and ministers was not negotiable, admonishing all ministers to ensure immediate compliance.

Speaking at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House Council Chamber, the president warned against non-compliance.

“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

President Tinubu directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun, to follow up on the implementation of the order.

The president noted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in society, and the protection of a select group of VIPs and VVIPs was not their responsibility.

President Tinubu said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by the Civil Defence Corps.

“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too,” he added.

The president noted that the police would be mobilised appropriately to tackle the country’s security challenges.

He said the entire structure will be reviewed to better address vulnerable citizens and communities.

“We face challenges here and there of Kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The Civil Defence is very much around,” the president stated.

President Tinubu said ministers should meet the Inspector General of Police and get his clearance for special assignments that require police protection.

“NSA take this very seriously,” he added.

The president also urged the Vice President Kashim Shettima, who is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC), to further sensitise governors and other stakeholders on the implementation of the reforms on ranching.

President Tinubu directed the Minister, Idi Muktar Maiha, to commence the mobilisation process, with particular emphasis on areas facing conflict.

“The Minister of Livestock, see which village or grazing area can be rehabilitated for ranching. We must eliminate this area of conflict and make the livestock reform economically viable.

“The opportunity is there, let’s utilise it. You should emphasise the constitutional requirement that the land belongs to the state,” he added.

The president said villages and communities facing conflicts must be salvaged.

The president noted that implementing ranching will reduce conflicts between herders and farmers and attacks on the most vulnerable members of society.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

December 10, 2025