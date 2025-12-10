Rush Festival has officially entered Lagos’ Detty December calendar as one of the most anticipated youth culture events of the season, to light up the city.

The festival is designed for movie lovers, culture enthusiasts, returning Nigerians in the diaspora, and lifestyle explorers seeking premium experiences this holiday season.

The organisers stated that the Rush Festival is built around experience, not just performance. It delivers a carefully crafted mix of high-energy entertainment and cultural storytelling.

The festival also offers guests a lineup that includes a glow-in-the-dark rave, underground film screenings, a live boxing match, car drift experiences, a poolside party, and a curated Lagos food experience.

2025 edition

The 2025 Rush Festival is scheduled to take place on 18 December, at the J. Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History, located at Onikan Roundabout, Onikan Road, Lagos Island.

This year’s edition is powered by a strong coalition of creative partners shaping the festival experience.

With outdoor cinema experiences delivered by Movie in the Park, combat entertainment from Don’s Fight Club and lifestyle programming curated by The Sunky O Lifestyle Company, the festival is structured as a cultural collaboration, not just an event.

Additionally, the Rush Festival will also feature live performances and special appearances from fan favourites, including Aniko, Handi and Wanni, DJ Yosa, and DJ Latitude, alongside a lineup of other cultural tastemakers to be announced.

According to the organisers, unlike the traditional music-only festival format, attendees at the festival can expect celebrity appearances and a curated “Taste of Lagos” food experience, all within one festival compound pulsing with speed, sound, and spectacle.

Cultural feelings

Speaking on the agenda of the cultural festival, Kayode Kasum, Creative Director of Rush Festival, said the event aims to evoke cultural feelings in modern African youth among the attendees.

“Rush Festival was created for a generation that doesn’t just want to attend events; they want to feel them. This is where pulse becomes culture, where street energy meets creative expression, and where Lagos shows the world what modern African youth culture looks like,” the creative director said.

The organisers also stated that the festival positions itself as more than entertainment; it is a brand ecosystem.

For brands, creators, and sponsors, the cultural event represents a rare convergence of culture, commerce, and community on one powerful platform.

The Rush Festival stands as a bold statement as African entertainment entered its era of global authority, while Nigeria continues to export culture to the world.