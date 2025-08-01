Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine and a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd., has reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable community development through the recognition of winners of its 2025 University Competition and the commissioning of key infrastructure upgrades in Odo‑Ijesha, Osun State.

The 2025 University Competition, launched earlier this year, invited students from Tertiary Institutions across Osun State to propose innovative, practical solutions to the growing challenge of illegal mining. Independently judged by the Kimpact Development Initiative (KDI), the competition attracted exceptional entries and spotlighted the intellectual potential of young Nigerians to shape the future of the mining sector.

The top three winners were:

● Ibrahim Sulaiman – Adeleke University, Osun State – ₦800,000 (winner- ₦500,000, including an additional ₦300,000 presented personally by CEO Mr. Segun Lawson)

● Beulah Chimaobi Ude – Obafemi Awolowo University – ₦500,000 (Second Prize-₦300,000 , including an additional ₦200,000)

● Abisola Faith Adegboyega – Osun State University, Osogbo Campus – ₦300,000 (Third Prize-₦200,000, including an additional ₦100,000)

Speaking on the competition, Mr. Segun Lawson, Chief Executive Officer of Thor Explorations Ltd., stated, “This competition is not a token gesture. It reflects our firm belief that young Nigerians are not just the future of the mining industry; they are already shaping its present. The entries were bold, thoughtful, and solution-driven, offering real strategies for tackling illegal mining and promoting responsible, sustainable practices.”

Building on this momentum, SROL officially commissioned two major infrastructure projects in Odo‑Ijesha on July 31st, 2025: the renovated Community High School and an upgraded block of market stalls. These projects were undertaken in close partnership with community leaders to ensure they aligned with local needs and priorities.

The refurbished high school now offers a more conducive learning environment, while the improved market stalls provide traders with safer, more organised, and hygienic spaces to conduct business, enhancing both educational outcomes and economic activity in the area.

Speaking at the commissioning, Madhurii Sarkar Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at SROL, remarked, “It is always a privilege to work closely with host communities on projects that reflect their true priorities. These are more than just physical structures; they are symbols of progress, inclusion, and our long-term commitment to building with, not just for, the people of Odo‑Ijesha.”

Through strategic initiatives like the University Competition and collaborative infrastructure projects, Segilola Resources Operating Limited continues to demonstrate a strong, sustained commitment to inclusive development, transparency, and shared prosperity within its host communities and across Nigeria’s broader mining industry.