The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has suspended actress Shirley Igwe indefinitely over the assault of a crew member on a film set in Lagos.

AGN made this known in a letter signed by the national president, Emeka Rollas, on behalf of the filmmaking regulatory bodies, the office of the Inspector General of police and the Lagos state governor.

According to the letter, Shirley, who served as a principal protocol officer to the former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, physically assaulted a crew member during a production in Lagos, and an altercation occurred.

This led to her slapping the crew member.

The actress is best known for being “Adaora” in the popular film, ‘Mercy the Bus Driver’ (2012). Since coming to Nollywood in the early 2010s, Shirley has featured in ‘The King’s Search’ (2017), ‘Stormy Hearts’ (2017), ‘Love and Shadows’ (2019) and ‘Blackout’ (2025).

Indefinite suspension

Meanwhile, in the letter suspending the actress, AGN stated that its decision was made after an investigation into the case, which left the regulatory body no choice but to suspend the actress indefinitely.

“Following our preliminary investigations into the allegation of violence levelled against actress Shirley Igwe on a film set in Lagos, the National Executive Council (NEC) has resolved to place her on indefinite suspension,” the letter stated.

Explaining its decision further, AGN stated that the actress’s misconduct contravened the group’s code of conduct and was liable to discredit the acting profession.

“This suspension is due to her professional misconduct, violence, and indiscipline, actions capable of discrediting the acting profession. These offences contravene the actors’ code of conduct and are punishable by constitutional provisions,” the letter added.

The AGN, however, advised, “Members are hereby directed to refrain from participating in any film production involving her.”

Shirley is the second actress AGN would suspend since 18 October 2024, when Halima Abubakar was suspended for alleged defamation of her colleagues. The actress is yet to respond to the decision.

