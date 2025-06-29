Nigerian cinemas are set to welcome ‘Freedom Way’, the highly anticipated social drama starring Debo Mr ‘Macaroni’ Adedayo, when it opens nationwide on 18 July 2025.

The movie, which was written and produced by Blessing Uzzi through her company, Bluhouse Studios, and directed by Olalekan Afolabi, has already made its mark on the international festival circuit and swept major categories at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), winning Best Film and Best Writing.

In ‘Freedom Way’, Mr Macaroni plays ‘Abiola’, a motorcyclist grappling with the consequences of a government ban on okadas.

A dramatic trailer released Friday revealed a shocking twist: Abiola appears again in full police uniform and armed with an AK-47, raising questions about the character’s transformation and the story’s more profound social message.

According to Mr Macaroni, “Freedom Way is a story instrumental to Nigerian society. What was most endearing was how we all connect and how every action and inaction affects the next person. I want people to feel and understand that there should be consequences for their actions.”

The film brought together nine characters whose lives collide as harsh government policies create ripple effects across a tense society.

As each character struggles with survival, ambition, and moral dilemmas, their choices expose what they are willing to risk.

Cast

The ensemble cast, including Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Mike Afolarin, Taye Arimoro, Meg Otanwa, Akin Lewis, Ogranya Jable Osai, Jesse Suntele, Teniola Aladese, and Tiwalola Adebola-Walter, brought their A-game to their roles, adding depth and authenticity to the characters they portray.

Jacobs, who played ‘Officer Ajayi’, said he was drawn to the character’s layered moral compass. He said, “I love characters, I do not need to be careful or sugarcoat to play. I love characters who are complicated in their complexities.”

Following its ‘world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)’ in 2024, ‘Freedom Way’ went on to screen at several prestigious festivals, including the ‘Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF)’; where it won the Jury Prize; the ‘New York African Film Festival’, and the ‘Red Sea International Film Festival’.

For Uzzi, the project began as a personal reflection. She explained, “It felt like a way to process what I saw, but more than that, I believed others could see themselves in it. I wanted it to be relatable, to resonate.”

The movie director, Afolabi, making his feature debut, said the film hits close to home. According to him, “It’s an important story. I’ve been in similar situations to those in the film, and I’m certain millions of Nigerians can relate to these situations.”

Acknowledging the efforts behind the creative work, he said, “I want it to inspire conversations. If it does that, then we’ve done our job.”

Genesis Pictures distributes Freedom Way, which opens across Nigerian cinemas on 18 July.

