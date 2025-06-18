The release date for the film celebrating veteran actor Adebayo ‘Oga Bello’ Salami’s six decades in the entertainment industry has been announced.

The 73-year-old began his acting career in 1964 with a troupe known as the ‘Young Concert Party’, which was led by the late Ojo ‘Baba Mero’ Ladipo.

The troupe first changed its name to the ‘Ojo Ladipo Theatre Group’ and later to the ‘Awada Kerikeri Theatre Group’ before its founder died in 1978.

After Baba Mero died, Oga Bello assumed the troupe’s leadership, bringing him into the limelight.

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, Oga Bello’s son, actor Femi Adebayo, revealed that the film, titled ‘Her Excellency’, chronicles the actor’s 60-year journey in the industry.

Adebayo further disclosed that the film will premiere on 29 June and open in cinemas from 4 July.

He said, “I will pause and give you that honour. Daddy has spent 60 years in the entertainment industry. Yes, 60 is big and much. And we are here to honour and celebrate him, of course, with a huge film coming to the cinemas from the 4th of July.

“It is titled ‘Her Excellency’. It is Daddy’s film. We will be doing the premiere on the 29th of June, and it’s coming to all cinemas from the 4th of July, to honour daddy and celebrate that he’s 60 years in this industry.”

Moment for dreamers

Additionally, the 46-year-old said the film was not only part of the events planned to celebrate his father’s enduring legacy and contributions to the industry but also a moment of inspiration for dreamers, creatives, and artists who dared to build, sacrifice, and persevere.

He added that his father’s legacy continues to illuminate the path for future generations, noting that he remains eternally grateful to call Oga Bello both a father and a mentor.

“Some stories are bigger than words, and some men are greater than the legends about them. Today, I stand with immense pride, gratitude, and joy as I celebrate my father, my mentor, my hero, Adebayo Salami, as he marks 60 years of unwavering excellence in filmmaking.

‘What better way to honour this credible milestone than with the release of his latest masterpiece: Her Excellency— a film that reflects not just his artistry but the depth of his passion and dedication to this craft. Exclusively Premieres June 29th, 2025. Showing in cinemas nationwide from July 4th, 2025. Eyin t’emi, let’s make history together and troop Emma’s cinemas come July 4th, 2025,” said the special adviser to the Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Arts, Culture, and Tourism.

Oga Bello

Oga Bello debuted in the Yoruba film ‘Ajani Ogun’, where the late Adeyemi Afolayan, the father of Kunle Afolayan and Gabriel Afolayan, played the lead role.

He also appeared in a film titled ‘Kadara’, directed by Adeyemi Afolayan (known as Ade Love). He later featured in the well-known Nigerian comedy series ‘Comedy Half Hour’, where he was known by the stage name Oga Bello.

In 1985, he produced his first film, ‘Ogun Ajaye’, under the Awada Kerikeri banner. Since then, he has made, directed, and acted in numerous films.

His more recent cinematic works include Seven Doors, Anikulapo, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Crossroads.

Oga Bello’s artistic legacy lives on through his sons, Tope, Femi and Sodiq Adebayo, who have established themselves as successful actors and film producers.

