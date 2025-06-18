Afrobeats singer, ‘Tiwa Savage’, has opened up about her recent surprise appearance at Usher’s sold-out shows at the O2 Arena in London.

The ‘All Over’ crooner also teased details of a new music video, which is expected to be in her upcoming album, during an intimate takeover interview with Rebecca Judd on Apple Music 1.

Speaking on her collaboration with the American R&B legend Usher, Tiwa recounted the excitement: “That was the second time; the first was at Global Citizen in Ghana.”

Referring to their earlier shared stage in 2022 and recent link-ups, the singer said, “This one was extra special. I was so nervous, but Usher is just so lovely and professional.”

Usher, who previously performed with Tiwa Savage at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, in 2022, invited her to join him again at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

The moment quickly went viral, with fans praising the chemistry between the two stars and the growing global impact of African music.

Reflections

While reflecting on her journey as one of Africa’s most influential music exports, Tiwa also offered fans a glimpse into what to expect from her upcoming album, ‘This One is Personal’.

Responding to questions about a special collaboration on the album, she excitedly said, “Let’s say this one is hot, and the video is personal. ”

“Normally, when we shoot videos, it will be different from both artists, but I told the director we’ll make it together this one.” Tiwa Savage said.

For her powerhouse vocals and ability to seamlessly blend genres, the artist emphasised the importance of staying rooted in her culture while embracing global platforms.

From chart-topping hits to iconic international collaborations, she continues to push the Afrobeats sound into new territories with confidence, authenticity, and humility.

As anticipation builds for her next body of work, Tiwa Savage’s recent milestones affirm her position as a trailblazer in the global music scene.

In a recent showcase of her versatility, Tiwa Savage leaned into the R&B genre with the release of her new single, ’You4Me,’ a track off her upcoming ‘This One is Personal.’

The award-winning singer has been building anticipation for the album with a string of emotionally driven singles, including ‘Forgiveness,’ ‘Mega Money Mega,’ and ‘Commitment,’ which featured British singer Craig David.

On 28 December2024, Tiwa posted a heartfelt message on her Instagram page about a possible retirement from music.

Reflecting on her journey in the post, she wrote, “This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don’t try,” sparking a wave of emotional reactions from fans following her rise as one of Africa’s most influential music figures.

