Cast: Toyin Abraham, Deyemi Okanlawon, Rotimi Salami, Bianca Ugowanne, Bukola Osibowale

Director: Bolaji Opakunbi

Getting married in this part of the world comes with a set of expectations built around societal demands.

With an entire industry built around it, one of the outliers of the marriage industry is the groom’s posse, usually personified as Yoruba demons if they are from Western Nigeria and are up to some form of mischief.

It is from this group that the term ‘our wife’ became popular.

Our wife is a Nigerian phrase that signifies acceptance of the traditional bride, who typically makes clothes by hand, pounds yam with the atar and pestle, and can turn semo for the entire family without blinking.

Plot

In ‘Our Wife’, Babajide (Deyemi Okanlawon) has a long-term relationship with Bolanle (Toyin Abraham).

They started dating when she was 26. Now 38, Bolanle still plays the role of a supportive girlfriend, hoping that Jide will soon answer the question.

And she’ll gladly say yes.

Her aged father was blunt about her situation. “Jide isn’t going to marry you. He’s only deceiving you,” he bluntly told her, but she abruptly dismissed him because of how dutiful she had been. Everyone, including his family and friends, called her our wife.

Meanwhile, Jide finds himself moving from one problem to another, all of which involve heavy financial burdens.

He has hospital bills for his aged mother, if he is not trying to raise funds for a new business venture.

Guess who’s always there to shoulder the responsibility? Our wife. She even liquidates her business and property to raise money for Jide because she can’t get over the smile on his face.

To ease the burden on Bolanle, her friend, Fola (Bukola Osibowale), helps Jide secure a well-paying job.

Within the blink of an eye, Jide finds himself frolicking with his new colleague, Tiwa (Bianca Ugowanne).

Slowly, Bolanle begins to fade into a memory, and what we all suspected begins to happen.

Review

Despite its predictable plot, ‘Our Wife‘ manages to entertain, making it a worthwhile viewing experience.

Jide breaks up with Bolanle, who sends her spiralling to the point where she starts making viral videos on the internet.

After the fiasco, his mother scolded him; It was late for Jide.

Bolanle has done deep retrospection, picked up her pieces, and added that at 38, she is not too old to get married.

If the movie does anything, it reinforces two controversial clichés: men are the prize and marriage is the ultimate goal.

While Jide always looks good in his well-cut suits, Bolanle dresses shabbily and doesn’t smell nice. Her decision to clean herself up to appear attractive speaks volumes.

Goaded by his friend Peter (Rotimi Salami), Jide ignores the parallels between the partners and opts for Tiwa.

Tiwa is selfish and untrusting. Bolanle, on the other hand, is loyal, trusting and generous.

On the plus side, ‘Our Wife’ offers a profound exploration of cultural expectations and their impact on personal growth, providing viewers with a thought-provoking experience.

Moreover, the film’s departure from a conventional happily-ever-after ending adds an intriguing twist, making ‘Our Wife’ a more compelling watch.

Rating: 5/10

