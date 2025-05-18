Cast: Damilola Adegbite, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Anee Icha, OC Ukeje, Patrick Diabuah, Tunbosun Aiyedehin

Director: Momo Spaine

PG: 18

Backstory

The year is 2015, and three single ladies, Nkem (Beverly Naya), Ama (Anee Icha) and Temi (Damilola Adegbite), are in a race to get married before they turn 30.

In the seven-part series ‘Before 30,’ their friend Aisha (Meg Otanwa) is married but in a precarious situation.

In a night of indiscretion, she and her husband, Sherif (Patrick Diabuah), engage in a ménage à trois (Threesome), which opens Sherif up to possibilities that almost wreck their marriage.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Nkem’s night of indiscretion from four years prior wrecks her perfect relationship, leading her to question her past decisions and her readiness for commitment.

Temi similarly chose a returning ex-lover, Ayo (OC Ukeje), over her blossoming relationship with Karibi Fubara (Akin). This decision not only affects her but also those around her, including Ayo’s wife.

And then there is the quirky Ama (Anee Icha), whose guilt-riddled life is just as tumultuous as her friends,

Plot

The year is 2025, and the main characters from eight years ago (in the movie’s timeline) are now in their 30s, facing the consequences of their past decisions. This unique approach to storytelling, where character growth is explored in reverse, adds an intriguing layer to the narrative.

Nkem’s transformation from a void-filling individual to a significant player in investment banking and wealth advisory is a compelling testament to the character growth in the film. This growth is sure to captivate the audience and keep them invested in Nkem’s journey.

Aisha’s husband, Sheriff, has moved from a two-timer to a doting husband and father.

However, Aisha feels shame at the thought of having a nanny nurse her child, so she has to do it alone.

Despite making big moves in the legal world with a billionaire heir fiancé, Kunle (Samuel Asa’ah), she is still a wrecking ball, as the return of her ex, Ayo, proves.

Ama is bereaved by the loss of her Godmother, who wills her estate to her (Ama).

All four ladies come to a point where they have to make life-altering choices.

The film leaves several intriguing questions unanswered, such as Ama’s struggle between sexuality and spirituality, Temi’s romantic dilemma, Nkem’s readiness for motherhood, and the aftermath of Aisha’s life-altering decision. These unanswered questions will leave the audience curious and eager for a potential sequel.

Review

The film ‘After 30’ pays a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, Karibi Fubara, who tragically lost his battle to a large mid-stage kidney tumour in December 2021. This tribute is a poignant reminder of his contribution to the film industry and evokes a sense of respect and appreciation in the audience.

‘After 30’ continues from the events before 30. Eight years down the line, not much has changed in terms of the characters of the actors.

Temi is the worst hit in terms of character development. Otherwise, how does one go into their 30s with major career moves but still be stuck with all the talk about soulmates and an ex who ruined her 20s? This mixed character development will intrigue the audience and keep them engaged in Temi’s journey.

Rated 18, a movie is either steamy or it’s not. There are no in-betweens. Except for strong language, which could as well have been bleeped, ‘After 30’ almost feels like a teen dreamy love story.

In many ways, the story threads the thin line between lazy writing and creative license.

For instance, Aisha ties her tubes because her “organs shut down temporarily after childbirth.”

True, the female body undergoes significant changes after birth, many of which could have been explored to sell the story, but one thing the organs do not do is shut down temporarily after childbirth.

‘After 30’ ends on a cliffhanger, which may or may not work in its favour.

While it is impossible to tell the writer the trajectory the story should take, watching the major characters grow in reverse and then crashing the film may deliver one of two outcomes,

Depending on their perspective, it could trigger or heighten suspense, leaving viewers yearning for a sequel.

Rating: 7/10

After 30 is showing on Prime Video Naija

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

