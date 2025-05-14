Soundmind Production has announced the upcoming release of its new film, “BRO CODE.” The film will premiere in cinemas nationwide on 30 May.

According to Austin Nnaemeka, CEO of Soundmind Productions, “BRO CODE” follows the lives of three charismatic bachelors – Chris, KC, and Arinze, who pride themselves on being masters of the dating game.

Mr Nnaemeka is a prominent filmmaker and the creative force behind the company. He has a strong reputation for his work in front of and behind the camera and has produced several notable films, including “Honeymoon Blues,” “Curse of the Seven,” “Come Alive,” and “Abused.”

In a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, he said the film will be shown nationwide in all cinemas.

While citing the movie’s plot, he hinted that the bachelors, Chris, KC, and Arinze, faced glitches in their dating pools when they collided with unpredictable women.

He also identified the plot twist. “The’ Bro Code’ has a few glitches.”

The movie “BRO CODE” features a star-studded and talented cast, including Nancy Isime, Daniel Etim Effiong, Mike Ezuruonye, and Majid Michel.

Mr Nnaemeka further noted that the movie comprises trains of humour and unexpected twists. To him, “BRO CODE promises to deliver a rollercoaster ride of drama, humour, and unexpected twists.

“With its talented cast and engaging storyline, this film will leave audiences entertained and eager for more,’’ the producer said.

He also said Genesis Distribution will distribute the movie to all cinemas nationwide.

