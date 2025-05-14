Governor Umar Namadi on Tuesday sent his heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Jigawa State Council
In a statement released by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel, Governor Namadi praised the peaceful and transparent conduct of the elections, commending members for their commitment to advancing press freedom and professionalism both within the state and beyond.
The governor urged the new leadership of the NUJ to adhere to the highest ethical standards in journalism, promote truthfulness, and remain vigilant in their essential role as society’s watchdog.
He reiterated his administration’s dedication to supporting press freedom, emphasizing the importance of creating an environment where journalists can operate both freely and responsibly.
Additionally, Governor Namadi called upon the new executive council to lead by example, uphold professional integrity, and strive for the advancement of both the union and the state at large.
He extended his best wishes to the new officers, praying for God’s guidance and wishing them a successful tenure ahead.
The state council on Monday elected Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse as Chairman, NUJ Jigawa Council, and Aisha Ahmad Abba, as Secretary of the council among others elected officials.
The chairman in his acceptance speech, emphasised the significant task we will face in reviving our union in the state.
“This is not a challenge I can tackle alone; it requires the collective efforts of all members. Our strength lies in our unity, and together, we can achieve the objectives we set for ourselves.
“I am also grateful to have the support of our esteemed leaders and all past Chairmen of the Union who witnessed our election. I pledge to collaborate closely with them, drawing on their wealth of experience and insights to guide our path forward.
“Let us come together as one cohesive team to revitalize Jigawa NUJ. Your ideas, support, and active participation are essential for us to succeed. I encourage open communication and collaboration, as every voice matters in this process”.
