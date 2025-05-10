The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The event celebrated outstanding achievements in African film and television, with the epic historical drama Lisabi: The Uprising emerging as a standout winner.

Directed by Tunde Aina and starring Lateef Adedimeji, Lisabi: The Uprising captivated audiences and critics alike, securing multiple awards in key categories: Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect), Best Art Direction and Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa).

The red carpet was abuzz with stunning fashion statements. BBNaija stars Liquorose and Prince were awarded Best Dressed, each receiving a ₦1 million prize. Liquorose dazzled in an outfit celebrating Yoruba culture, while Prince paid homage to the Oba of Benin with his attire.

Full winners list

Best Movie: Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Director: Robert O. Peters – Skeleton Coast

Best Lead Actor: Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Lead Actress: Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors

Best Supporting Actor: Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life

Best Supporting Actress: Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride

Best Writing in a Movie: Blessing Uzzi – Freedom Way

Best Cinematography: Leo Purman – The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos

Best Editing: Tongai Furusa – Inkabi

Best Sound/Sound Design: Suspicion

Best Music/Score: Tolu Obanro – Seven Doors

Best Art Direction: Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Costume Design: Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos

Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) – Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa): Lisabi: The Uprising

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa): Makosa Di Tangu

Best Indigenous Language Film (Southern Africa): Mwizukanji

Best Scripted M-Net Original: My Fairytale Wedding – Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo

Best Unscripted M-Net Original: Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Kassim Suleiman

Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper Adokiye

Best Writing in a TV Series: Abel Mutua Musyoka – Untying Kantai

Best Short Film: Brukaci

Best Documentary: Mai DùnDún – Ifeoluwa

Trailblazer Award: Kayode Kasum

Industry Merit Award: Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Okoh and Sani Mu’azu

Best Dressed (Female): Liquorose

Best Dressed (Male): Prince Enwerem.

