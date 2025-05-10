The 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. The event celebrated outstanding achievements in African film and television, with the epic historical drama Lisabi: The Uprising emerging as a standout winner.
Directed by Tunde Aina and starring Lateef Adedimeji, Lisabi: The Uprising captivated audiences and critics alike, securing multiple awards in key categories: Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect), Best Art Direction and Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa).
The red carpet was abuzz with stunning fashion statements. BBNaija stars Liquorose and Prince were awarded Best Dressed, each receiving a ₦1 million prize. Liquorose dazzled in an outfit celebrating Yoruba culture, while Prince paid homage to the Oba of Benin with his attire.
Full winners list
Best Movie: Lisabi: The Uprising
|
Best Director: Robert O. Peters – Skeleton Coast
Best Lead Actor: Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Lead Actress: Chioma Chukwuka – Seven Doors
Best Supporting Actor: Gabriel Afolayan – Inside Life
Best Supporting Actress: Mercy Aigbe – Farmer’s Bride
Best Writing in a Movie: Blessing Uzzi – Freedom Way
Best Cinematography: Leo Purman – The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos
Best Editing: Tongai Furusa – Inkabi
Best Sound/Sound Design: Suspicion
Best Music/Score: Tolu Obanro – Seven Doors
Best Art Direction: Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Costume Design: Adedamola Adeyemi – Christmas In Lagos
Best Makeup: Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect) – Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa): Lisabi: The Uprising
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa): Makosa Di Tangu
Best Indigenous Language Film (Southern Africa): Mwizukanji
Best Scripted M-Net Original: My Fairytale Wedding – Chinenye Nworah and Taiwo Adebayo
Best Unscripted M-Net Original: Nigerian Idol (Season 9) – Kassim Suleiman
Best Digital Content Creator: Iyo Prosper Adokiye
Best Writing in a TV Series: Abel Mutua Musyoka – Untying Kantai
Best Short Film: Brukaci
Best Documentary: Mai DùnDún – Ifeoluwa
Trailblazer Award: Kayode Kasum
Industry Merit Award: Nkem ‘Osuofia’ Okoh and Sani Mu’azu
Best Dressed (Female): Liquorose
Best Dressed (Male): Prince Enwerem.
