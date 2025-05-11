The United States, India, and Pakistan on Saturday announced that the two South Asian nuclear powers have reached an immediate ceasefire, though India has reported some violations since.

The surprise announcement of a truce came following days of heightened tensions and overnight missile attacks on both sides of the border.

A few hours after the announcement, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri accused the neighbouring country of violating the truce.

Mr Misri, in a press briefing, said there had been a breach of the understanding between the directors general of military operations of the two countries.

He said Indian armed forces were giving “an adequate and appropriate” response.

“We call on Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” the foreign secretary added.

Explosions were heard at Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar, and blackouts were enforced in several border areas amid suspected drone intrusions, Times Now news channel reported.

There were similar reports of intrusions along the western sector of the India-Pakistan border.

Mr Misri said the country’s armed forces were monitoring the situation closely and had been given instructions to deal with any violations along the international border and the disputed line of control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar denied any violations, broadcaster Geo News reported, calling reports from Indian media “baseless.”

The foreign ministry said in a statement that Islamabad remains committed to implementing the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Pakistan for its “victory” over India, expressing hope for meaningful dialogue with its arch-rival and for the resolution of all outstanding issues.

“This is a victory not just for the armed forces, but for the whole nation,” Mr Sharif said in his address to the nation, hours after a ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump came into effect.

“History will always remember how Pakistan’s armed forces and jets silenced the Indian military in a matter of hours,” the Pakistani leader added.

Mr Sharif expressed hope that all outstanding issues between the two countries, including the distribution of water resources and Kashmir, would be resolved through negotiations.

Last month, India unilaterally revoked the Indus Waters Treaty – the agreement that divides water resources between the neighbours – following a deadly militant attack on 22 April in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Mr Sharif also thanked the US and other friendly countries for their role in securing the ceasefire, and expressed gratitude to China for always standing firm with Pakistan during challenging times.

UN Chief welcomes ceasefire

UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed Saturday’s pronouncements of an end to hostilities between India and Pakistan.

The UN chief welcomed this after a decision by the neighbouring nuclear powers to de-escalate a situation that had caused widespread alarm in recent days.

Mr Guterres said the organisation was ready to support efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the South Asian region.

The US had on Saturday brokered a ceasefire deal between the two countries, ending weeks of hostilities between the two nuclear rivals.

Tensions had been steadily rising after a group of gunmen fired on tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April, killing at least 26 and injuring scores more.

India and Pakistan both administered parts of the Himalayan region but claimed the territory in its entirety, and it had been a scene of unrest for decades.

In the past week, fears grew of an outright military confrontation and the UN expressed deep concerns over deteriorating relations between the two neighbours.

Mr Guterres had told journalists that tensions were higher than they had been in years and reiterated calls for maximum restraint.

On Saturday, however, there were reports of jubilation in both India and Pakistan at news of the ceasefire, which was believed to be the result of talks mediated by the US.

Representatives of the US, India and Pakistan all announced the ceasefire on social media platforms.

However, there had since been reports of skirmishes, including drone attacks, after the ceasefire.

The Secretary-General welcomed the ceasefire agreement as a positive step towards ending current hostilities and easing tensions.

Mr Guterres hoped the agreement would “contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries.”

US Vice President James Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio had since Thursday engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, led by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, respectively, to achieve the ceasefire deal.

“I am pleased to announce the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

“We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace,” Mr Rubio said in a statement following the ceasefire agreement.

US President Donald Trump hailed the reaching of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan on Saturday following US-led talks to end the most serious military confrontation between the nuclear-armed rivals in decades.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.

“Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

