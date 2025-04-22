Veteran Nollywood actor Joke Silva has shared her parents’ reaction when she introduced her then husband-to-be (Olu Jacobs) to them. The duo have been married for over 40 years, since 1985.

Speaking at Stephen Akintoye’s leadership podcast “Real Estate Magnates”, Joke spoke about the welcome her husband received from her family, ahead of their wedding.

She revealed that her father was uncomfortable with the 20-year age gap between them, while her mother was okay with it. Today, Olu is 82, and Joke is 62.

“Initially, my dad had issues with the fact that Olu Jacobs was older, but my mum was like, well, this is the person they know me with, and then her parents had that age gap. So, she agreed for us to get married,” she said.

When asked why she married him despite their age difference, she said that she had loved him. She responded by establishing her love for her husband.

“I was in love with him. As simple as that. And he was such a gorgeous person. I remember one of my sisters telling me in 1984 when I came to Nigeria with Olu Jacobs and they met, she called me aside and said, ‘Joke, this is the man to take to daddy’’.

Career

Joke became a sensation in 1998 when she bagged her first significant role in the British-Canadian film The Secret Laughter of Women, in which she portrayed Nene. She acted alongside Colin Firth and Nia Long.

In 2006, she won “Best Actress in a Leading Role” at the 2nd Africa Movie Academy Awards for her performance in Women’s Cot, and “Best Actress in a Supporting Role” at the 4th Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2008 for her performance as a grandmother in “White Waters”.

On 29 September 2014, Joke received recognition as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, one of Nigeria’s National Honours, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

