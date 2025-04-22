Media: The panellists, an AI and Machine Learning expert, Fin Dittimi, Oyewole Sarunmi of Prowess University Delaware, Alessandra Sala of Shutterstock, and Oluwatoni Olugbenga, a Senior Project Manager at Schneider Electric.
At the just-concluded Tech Unite Africa event, Technology experts urged the government and business enthusiasts to embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a driving force for growth across various sectors.
The event, a premier conference and exhibition that brings together innovators, leaders, and enthusiasts from the African tech industry, was recently held at the Muson Centre in Lagos.
The panellists, an AI and Machine Learning expert, Fin Dittimi, Oyewole Sarunmi of Prowess University Delaware, Alessandra Sala of Shutterstock, and Oluwatoni Olugbenga, a Senior Project Manager at Schneider Electric, all advocated in unison for the adoption of AI across the board.
Speaking at the conference themed ‘Generative AI: Pros and Cons,’ Mr Dittimi explained that Generative AI is a type of AI that can create new data or content, rather than just interpreting existing data. He stated that adopting AI, particularly Generative AI, will unlock new levels of innovation, efficiency, and economic development across Africa.
He added that advancements in AI present opportunities to transform critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, financial inclusion, and security, ushering in a new era of possibilities and growth.
“People are trying to be future-proof and assume AI is a replacement rather than an enabler. You can utilise AI to improve your work, but no matter how good you are with your technical skills, you need to build your soft skills to unlock its potential truly.”
Furthermore, he encouraged leaders across various sectors to embed AI into their decision-making processes, stressing its importance in staying competitive in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.
Paradigm shift, dual nature
Highlighting the paradigm shift introduced by generative AI, the Founder and Principal Consultant of FandF Consultancy stated, “With AI, you can now analyse trends, customer data, and other metrics without having to write code anymore. You can prompt systems using language and personalised models and even have conversations with AI systems to help you drive and impact your business strategy and identify growth opportunities.”
Mr Dittimi further noted that by leveraging AI as a tool for enhancement, governments and businesses can make their operations more secure for the future and unlock new chances for growth.
Mr Sarunmi and Mr Olugbenga also highlighted that AI has both positive and negative aspects, noting that it is the collective responsibility of all stakeholders to ensure that they tap into the benefits.
They also recommended a stronger focus on cybersecurity to facilitate the safe integration of AI.
However, Ms Sala stressed the importance of data literacy in unlocking AI’s full potential.
She stated that AI can bridge gaps by enhancing creative workflows, optimising supply chains, or personalising customer experiences.
“But to unlock these benefits, we need to empower people with data literacy, where individuals and organisations understand how to interpret and leverage data,” Ms Sala said.
She stated that the future belongs to those who combine AI’s power with human ingenuity.
