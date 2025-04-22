Nigerian rapper Ice Prince has received accolades from MI Abaga for teaching him how to rap. He described him as his mentor.

Ice Prince disclosed this during his appearance on Curiosity Made Me Ask, a YouTube podcast about beautiful chaos and brutal honesty put together by Bae U.

He described MI as a ‘big brother’ who shaped his career and equipped him with the discipline and knowledge he needed to excel in the industry. “I rapped with MI for years. That’s my big brother. He taught me how to do this, and he taught me well.”

The rapper attributed his lyrical depth and flexibility to years of training under MI’s guidance. He emphasised that the foundation MI gave him makes it impossible to deliver “wack” verses. “I can rap on any beat, with anybody, any rapper, and I will stand out. I’m not going to have a wack verse on a song,” he said.

He continued, “I’m not saying other rappers can’t rap or do their thing, but it can’t be said that I’m wack. I was brought up by the best, shout out to MI Abaga.”

In December 2024, Ice Prince talked about his struggles growing up, revealing that he missed out on a University education because he couldn’t raise N20,000.

Struggles

In an interview on Listen with Osi, Ice Prince said, “I was the guy who would spend at least three weeks out of every school term at home because of school fees.

“I didn’t go to university because of N20,000, which is like one spliff now. That’s the reason I didn’t go, because of N20,000. I had two weeks to pay that money for registration, and I couldn’t come up with it, and that’s how I lost the admission and became a studio rat from there.”

Ice Prince rose to fame in 2011 with the release of ‘Oleku’, a hit track from his debut album ‘Everybody Loves Ice Prince’. This was followed by other monstrous hits like Superstar, cementing his place as one of the finest rappers in the country.

In 2013, Ice Prince released his second studio album, Fire of Zamani. The album contained the singles “Aboki,” “More,” “Gimme Dat,” and “I Swear,” all of which became hit songs.

On 1 July 2015, Ice Prince was announced as the vice president of Chocolate City. He held the position until leaving the label in 2016.

He has collaborated with several African rappers, including Navio, Khaligraph Jones, AKA, and Sarkodie.

