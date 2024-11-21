The Federal Government has backed the Hausa epic film Mai Martaba, which the Nigerian Official Selection Committee (NOSC) selected as the country’s contender for the International Feature Film (IFF) category at the Oscars, which holds on 3 March 2025 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Produced and directed by Prince Daniel, Mai Martaba delves into the themes of power, love, greed, and betrayal in an ancient African kingdom that resonates with human experiences. The film weaves a transformative narrative that defies conventions while celebrating female leadership.

Furthermore, the film is set to premiere on 1 December at the Zuma Film Festival, Nigeria’s premier cinematic event, ahead of the awards.

Following its Zuma premiere, Mai Martaba will launch a private screening tour across key cities worldwide, a journey the audience can participate in as part of its Global Oscar Campaign.

During this tour, the film will be introduced to Academy voting members—a highly influential audience comprising film professionals, industry leaders, critics, and media.

These exclusive viewings aim to secure global attention and support for Mai Martaba in the Oscars race.

The Zuma Film Festival screening begins a series of private showings planned for Lagos, the USA, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom in the following weeks.

FG’s support

Vice President Kashim Shettima, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, pledged the FG’s unwavering support for the film’s Oscar campaign.

During a meeting with the film’s team, led by the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Mr Shettima underscored the significance of the $618 million iDICE initiative. This initiative, aimed at fostering the growth of Nigeria’s digital and creative industries, aligns with the government’s commitment to bolstering projects like Mai Martaba on the global stage. The iDICE initiative is a significant step towards creating a conducive environment for the growth of the film industry in Nigeria, providing funding, infrastructure, and support for filmmakers.

“We are united in our support for Mai Martaba, and this is a national effort to showcase Nigerian cinema on the global stage. We will ensure that the kaleidoscope representing all our nation’s colours is carried along.

“Let’s fuse into one and support this project. There is more that binds than divides us. Within the ethnic groups, you don’t know where the boundaries end. We are essentially one people,” the Vice President stated, emphasising national unity through the film industry”, said the Vice President.

Additionally, Mr Shettima urged Ms Musawa to spearhead the campaign and mobilise all resources to secure Nigeria’s success at the Oscars.

“By the end of the century, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on earth. There is beauty in numbers. I want to reiterate my steadfast support for us to get the Oscars”, he added.

Minister speaks

Minister Musawa expressed her enthusiasm for the film’s potential, emphasising that the Oscar campaign is not solely about securing a win but positioning Nigeria at the forefront of global filmmaking.

“This is a unique opportunity to expand the visibility of Nigerian films worldwide and secure the future of our creative economy,” she stated.

She highlighted that the ministry collaborates with investors and is dedicated to developing the creative industry.

She further stated that the ministry has finalised co-production agreements with South Korea, the UK, Japan, China, and France.

“We hopefully will have a media city, which will be a one-stop shop for nine sectors across the industry. The world is interested in Nigeria – not because of our oil, but because of our talent, content, and creativity.”

Highlighting funding challenges, Ms Musawa said many people in the creative industry need more infrastructure to produce first-class movies. These challenges include limited access to state-of-the-art equipment, inadequate funding for large-scale productions, and more supportive policies and regulations. Overcoming these challenges is crucial for the industry’s growth and the ability to produce high-quality, globally competitive films.

She stressed that Nigerians can create content using their phones regardless of location—even in rural areas —empowering themselves for promising job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the film’s director, Prince Daniel, shared his excitement about the upcoming premiere, underscoring the movie’s potential to resonate globally.

“This is just the beginning. We are committed to showcasing Nigeria and Africa’s immense talent and creativity. The Zuma Film Festival is the perfect platform to introduce the world to our story,” Mr Daniel said.

