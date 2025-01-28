Filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, Adebimpe Oyebade, have secured a partnership with the Ekiti State government to produce a film on the Ekiti–Parapo War.

The Ekiti–Parapo War, also known as the Kiriji War, was a 16-year-long civil conflict between the sub-ethnic kingdoms of the Yoruba people.

It was primarily divided between the Western Yoruba, mainly consisting of the Ibadan and Oyo-speaking Yorubas, and the Eastern Yoruba, which included the Ekiti, Ijesha, Ijebu, and other groups.

The war, which lasted from 30 July 1877 to 14 March 1893, was caused by the decline of the Oyo Empire, the rise of Ibadan’s power, and the oppressive Ajele system imposed by Ibadan on the Ekiti people.

The unruly behaviour of Ibadan emissaries and the Ekiti’s desire for independence further fueled the conflict.

Lateef and his Ekiti-born wife’s AL Notions Film Company announced the partnership with the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy during their Monday visit to Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s office in Ado Ekiti.

Governor Oyebanji, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, on Tuesday, said the film would capture the struggle and triumph of the Ekiti people against oppression.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

The governor, who approved the collaboration, stated that the production would provide a detailed account of the war and would be world-class.

The project

According to the statement, AL Notions Film Company, the producers of the epic movie LISABI will lead the project, fully funded by the private sector.

AL Notions Film Company will collaborate with a team from the State Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy, headed by Rasaki Bakare, the ministry’s commissioner and one of Africa’s most accomplished Artistic Directors.

The actor and his wife expressed excitement about the opportunity to lead the project and pledged their unwavering commitment.

They assured the project would receive the utmost attention and promised a high-quality final output.

The project, which will use Ekiti towns and villages as central shooting locations, is expected to feature many talented and accomplished artists, including those of Ekiti descent.

Collaborative effort

Reacting to the partnership in a statement on his Instagram page on Monday, the 40-year-old actor expressed his joy over collaborating with the state government in the arts, culture, and creative economy.

He said they are thrilled to be a significant part of the revolution.

He said this collaboration will transform the state’s efforts to enhance the arts and creative economy.

“We had the privilege of spending quality time with his excellency, Governor Biodun Oyebanji, the executive governor of Ekiti State. It was a great feeling for us because my beautiful wife is a daughter of the soil. Present at the meeting were the Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo; Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Prof Rasak Ojo Bakare and other top officials.

“Special thanks to his excellence in meeting with us alongside members of his cabinet who were present too. Our culture and history must not be forgotten; our history is about to be revisited. We will continue to tell our stories and keep promoting our culture”, the actor who gained popularity with his first significant role in Yewande Adekoya’s 2013 movie titled Kudi Klepto wrote.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

