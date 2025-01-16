As a Chinese saying goes, even mountains and seas cannot distance people with shared aspirations. No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will always be Nigeria’s most trustworthy friend, most reliable partner in pursuing development, and the strongest backing on the international stage. We are willing to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in various fields and jointly serve as the pioneers in redressing the historical injustices…

From 8th to 9th January, HE Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Minister of Foreign Affairs, paid an official visit to Nigeria. During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with President Tinubu and Foreign Minister Tuggar, which harvested fruitful results. After four years since Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s last visit to Nigeria, this latter visit occurred during the 25th anniversary of the founding of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the beginning of the implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit 2024, and aims to build on past achievement and guide the future of the China-Africa and China-Nigeria relations. This is another high-level exchange between China and Nigeria, following the successive visits of Foreign Minister Tuggar and President Tinubu to China last year, which therefore is also a reunion between good friends. As the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, I had the honour and privilege to accompany and witness the visit, and I am happy to share my thoughts of this visit as follows.

First, the visit bore extraordinary significance. It went along the established practice of Chinese diplomacy that the Chinese Foreign Minister would choose Africa as his first overseas destination at the start of every new year, in a tradition that has lasted over the past 35 years. It reflected the mutual support and original aspiration of the China-Africa friendship, which plays a unique role in the history of international exchanges. The visit also demonstrated China’s resolve and commitment to working with Nigeria to implement the consensus reached by our two Heads of State and the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, on building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, and leading the Global South in advancing solidarity and cooperation. The visit has greatly strengthened the synergies between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Ten Partnership Actions for China and Africa to jointly advance modernisation, and the Priority Areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. The visit injected new impetus into our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, deepened our cooperation, and enhanced the international coordination between our two countries.

Second, the two sides reached a broad consensus. During the visit, Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke highly of the China-Nigeria relations, stating that under the strategic guidance of the two Presidents, our bilateral relations have attained three outstanding achievements, namely a new leap in positioning of the relations, a new platform created through solidarity and collaboration, and a new height in international cooperation. The Nigerian side noted that our relations is rooted in traditional friendship and is unbreakable. Nigeria, particularly, reaffirmed its commitment to the One-China principle and supporting China’s efforts in achieving national reunification, and its role on the world stage. Regarding regional issues, China reiterated that it would stand together with Nigeria to counter terrorism and maintain regional peace and stability in the Sahel region and West Africa. China also supports Nigeria in playing a more important role on the global stage. Both sides agreed to forge greater synergy in strategies, consolidate political mutual trust, jointly maintain regional peace and stability, strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs, and promote China-Nigeria relations to a higher level.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit further consolidates the ‘strategic’ nature of China-Nigeria cooperation. We will work together to translate the important consensus reached by the two leaders and the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit into actions. We will step up synergy in development strategies to achieve common development, as well as to support the collective rise of the Global South.

Third, the visit charted the way forward for our cooperation. Practical cooperation has always been the driving force of the China-Nigeria relations. Such mega projects as the Lekki Deep Sea Port, four major terminals, and the Ogun Free Trade Zone, have not only profoundly improved Nigerian people’s livelihood, but also constituted stellar examples in China-Africa cooperation. Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit further consolidates the ‘strategic’ nature of China-Nigeria cooperation. We will work together to translate the important consensus reached by the two leaders and the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit into actions. We will step up synergy in development strategies to achieve common development, as well as to support the collective rise of the Global South.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit also highlights the exemplary feature of China-Nigeria cooperation. Just before the visit, the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank of Nigeria renewed the currency swap agreement, which was valued at ¥15 billion or N3.28 trillion. The China Development Bank issued the first loan of €245 million to support the Kano-Kaduna railway project. Foreign Minister Wang Yi also reiterated China’s support for the Nigeria railway modernisation project. Besides the traditional infrastructure cooperation, our two sides also exchanged views on deepening cooperation in such areas as trade, new energy, mining, agriculture, people-to-people exchanges, and security. In the days to come, China-Nigeria cooperation will embark on a broader and faster lane.

Hereby, I would like to take this opportunity to express my sincere thanks to Nigerian colleagues and friends, from the State House, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and other departments for their hard work to make the visit a great success, and their warm hospitality extended to the Chinese delegation.

As a Chinese saying goes, even mountains and seas cannot distance people with shared aspirations. No matter how the international landscape evolves, China will always be Nigeria’s most trustworthy friend, most reliable partner in pursuing development, and the strongest backing on the international stage. We are willing to take this visit as an opportunity to deepen cooperation with Nigeria in various fields and jointly serve as the pioneers in redressing the historical injustices, the co-workers for the rise of the Global South, and the doers for the improvement of global governance.

May our cooperation forever nourish, and our friendship never perish.

Yu Dunhai is the Ambassador of the Peoples’ Republic of China to Nigeria.

