Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has addressed the controversy surrounding his remarks about Netflix’s commitment to the Nigerian film industry.

The controversy began when Victor Okhai, President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, revealed at the Zuma Film Festival that Netflix halted the acquisition and funding of Nigerian films in November 2024.

Afolayan’s comments were a response to Okhai’s concerns about the potential impact of Netflix scaling back operations.

This announcement sparked widespread speculation, with some interpreting Afolayan’s comments during the event as a confirmation that Netflix had indeed “left Nigeria.”

However, Netflix debunked the viral reports and reaffirmed its commitment to Nigerian storytelling.

U-turn

In an interview on Channels Television on Friday, Afolayan, 50, clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted.

“I never said Netflix is leaving Nigeria,” he explained. “I emphasised the need for us, as a country, to establish robust local distribution systems. Netflix has reassured us that they are still here, though they might reduce the volume of projects they fund.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

He also noted that Netflix had reaffirmed its commitment to Nigerian filmmakers during recent meetings, though with indications of adjustments to its funding and operational structures.

Alternative distribution

Mr Afolayan highlighted the importance of reducing over-reliance on international platforms, urging Nigerian filmmakers to innovate and build sustainable local distribution systems.

“At the Zuma Film Festival, my point was that even if Netflix reduces the number of projects it takes on, we must create distribution platforms. Why rely solely on external platforms when we can innovate locally?” he said.

The award-winning filmmaker listed YouTube as a viable alternative and referenced Amazon Prime’s continued licensing of Nigerian films despite scaling back original productions.

While acknowledging concerns, the New York Film Academy graduate emphasised Netflix’s ongoing engagement with the Nigerian film industry.

“In recent meetings, Netflix reassured us that they remain committed to Nigerian stories, but the volume of projects might not be as high as before. They’re still investing in quality content,” he said.

He also shared updates on his projects, including Anikulapo, a Netflix-exclusive series spanning two seasons, which is currently in post-production. Additionally, his new film, Recall, is slated for a February cinema release and will be available for licensing to any platform afterwards.

“We didn’t make Recall a Netflix original, but if they want to license it after its cinema run, we’re open to discussions. Platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, or others will always be interested in exceptional content,” he added.

Wake-up call

The 50-year-old filmmaker described his statements as a “wake-up call” for the Nigerian film industry to take control of its distribution and reduce dependency on international platforms.

“I stressed that even if Netflix scales back, we must develop distribution channels. Platforms like YouTube are helpful but come with risks tied to global policy changes. We must build something independent and sustainable,” he explained.

The Golden Effects Pictures CEO highlighted Netflix’s positive impact on the industry, from offering economic stability through foreign currency earnings to fostering creative freedom. However, he called on the government to provide much-needed support.

“All we’re asking for are incentives and infrastructure, such as film villages and renewable energy solutions,” Afolayan said, urging prioritisation of the creative sector.

Despite the rumours, Mr Afolayan remains optimistic about Netflix’s continued presence in Nigeria and the future of the local film industry. “The key takeaway is that we need to diversify our options. We should collaborate as practitioners and create solutions that ensure the longevity of our industry,” he concluded.

Female cinematographers dearth

Meanwhile, in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, the filmmaker highlighted the gender disparity in the movie industry. While women have made strides in certain areas, cinematography is often seen as a male-dominated field.

The Golden Effects Pictures CEO discussed the reasons behind this perception, attributing it to the “physical demands of the job. Female cinematography is like a man’s work. This is because it involves carrying, lifting, and moving heavy equipment. You have to be agile.”

The filmmaker said societal expectations also play a role, with women often encouraged to pursue roles in front of the camera or less physically intensive areas like makeup and costume design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

